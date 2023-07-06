Medical Foster Home Program
The Albany Stratton VA Medical Center is currently seeking compassionate Caregivers and Veterans to enroll in our new Medical Foster Home Program (MFH). Medical Foster Homes are located in private residences where a trained Caregiver provides 24/7 care and assistance to Veterans. They offer a warmer alternative option to long-term care facilities for Veterans who require nursing home level care but prefer a non-institutional setting in a private home with fewer residents.
Connect with the Albany VA program coordinator
To learn more about Stratton VA's Medical Foster Home program, call 518-626-6171.
You can also visit the national VA Medical Foster Home program page by scanning the QRC image below with a QR reader app: