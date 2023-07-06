Medical Foster Home Program

If you are a Veteran who feels you may have COVID, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, please note the following:

Symptoms of COVID: include but are not limited to headache, fatigue, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, chills, fever, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting and or diarrhea. You can also use CDC’s Self-Checker found at CDC Symptoms and Self-Checker webpage for a guided Q&A to assess possible diagnosis.

If Symptomatic: Please go directly to the Emergency Room for testing and treatment. If you have a clinical appointment, cancel it immediately and let them know you are symptomatic for COVID and need to be seen in the ER. Cancelled appointments can be rescheduled after COVID test results are back and you are cleared.

If Asymptomatic (possible exposure to someone with COVID but not experiencing symptoms): Please contact your Primary Care Clinic (PACT) to set up an appointment for our Drive-Thru testing.

*NOTE: In order to ensure minimal exposure and maximum safety for Veterans receiving care at the facility and staff, please do NOT visit the facility for “routine testing” except by appointment with our Drive-Thru testing.*

