Veterans Justice Outreach Program
The Veterans Justice Outreach program is a unique, voluntary program designed for individuals who have served in the United States military and have become involved in the criminal justice system.
For assistance, a Veteran or Active Duty service member may call their private attorney or public defender. They may also call he Veteran Justice Outreach Program Coordinator Alyssa Gibbons at 518-227-8118 or the Stratton VA HCHV Manager Maureen Corbett, at 518-626-5169.
Program information
Our mission
- Identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach
- Facilitate access to VA and other services at the earliest possible point, including intensive case management
The program accomplishes this by building and maintaining partnerships between our VA facility and key elements of the criminal justice system.
Who we help
- Veterans who are in contact with community law enforcement
- Incarcerated Veterans in local jails and involved in treatment courts
- Veterans re-entering the community post prison release
Services
Outreach
- To Veterans incarcerated or otherwise involved with criminal justice entities
Treatment-matching assessment
Our staff are behavioral health licensed independent practitioners that can provide an initial determination of needs and plan with Veterans
Education
- To Veterans, criminal justice, and VA staff on justice-involved Veteran dynamics and resources
Case management
- Linking to needed services for those in treatment courts or engaging in VA services
Consultation and advocacy
- To increase access to clinical service for justice-involved Veterans
Systems Intervention
- To improve services, change policies and establish identification processes
Facilitating access to civil legal services
- Compile and maintain listings of legal resources, as well as build partnerships where needed
VA 101 for justice system staff
The first step to providing VA health care services to Veterans is to identify them as Veterans.
Ask, “Have you ever served in the United States Armed Forces or military?,” because when you ask, “Are you a Veteran?,” many people think this applies only to Veterans who served in combat.
Building this question into the booking or arraignment process as soon as possible will facilitate eligibility determination for Veterans. Veterans Reentry Search Service (VRSS) can also be a resource.
The second step is to determine whether a Veteran is eligible for VA health care services. VA eligibility/admissions offices at the local VA hospital determine eligibility. VA clinical staff cannot provide determinative information on eligibility.
Available health care services may include:
- Hospital and outpatient medical care
- Domiciliary and nursing home
- Sexual trauma counseling
- Specialized health care for women Veterans
- Homeless programs
- Readjustment counseling
- Mental health services, including:
- Alcohol and drug treatment
- Work therapy
- Anger management
- Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT)
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment
What we CAN do
- With Veteran consent, communicate essentials (attendance, progress, treatment, testing, discharge plan) to courts or probation
- Function as a treatment court team member
- Provide evidence-based treatment for court-monitored Veterans
What we CANNOT do
- Perform forensic psychiatric evaluations for the court
- Accept custody
- Write lengthy court reports or complete diversion paperwork
- Provide legal services or advice
- Provide VA medical benefits to incarcerated Veterans
- Provide legally required treatment without VA clinical indication
Contact us
Alyssa Gibbons
Veteran Justice Outreach Program Coordinator, Social Worker
VA Albany health care
Phone:
Email: alyssa.gibbons@va.gov
The VJO office is located at:
Stratton VA Medical Center, Floor 10-D, Rooms 1002-D (HCHV Program)
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208
We are open weekdays (excluding federal holidays) from 8:00 am - 4 pm.
It is strongly advised that you call before visiting the VJO program office.