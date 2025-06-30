Dr. Pellerin received his medical degree from the New York Institute of Technology – College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1995. He completed a Transitional Year Residency at Wilson Memorial/United Health Services/Upstate Medical Center in Johnson City, NY followed by an Emergency Medicine Residency at York Hospital / Penn State University – Hershey in Pennsylvania. He is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Prior to joining the VA, he was the Director of Emergency Services at A.O. Fox Hospital / Bassett Healthcare Network in Oneonta, NY from 2008-2013. He has served as the Medical Director of Regional EMS Services and affiliated Hospital Urgent Cares. He joined the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in 2013 as Chief of Emergency Medicine and in 2017 became the Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Medicine. Since 2020, Dr. Pellerin has been the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Stratton VA. He has completed several VA Leadership training courses, including HLTI Management Development in 2019 and HCLDP in 2021.