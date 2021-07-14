Richard “Chino” Loubriel

He has a 38-year distinguished career in Management, Information Technology Cyber Security and Telecommunications Engineering. In 2016, Richard became the Facility’s Chief Information Officer, after transferring to VA from the Department of Transportation, Maritime Administration Agency, Merchant Marine Academy, where he served as Director for the Department of Information Technology.

"Chino," as he is known by Collogues, Friends and Family, served in the Department of Defense, Defense Information System Agency for almost 2-years from 2013 to 2015 immediately after his retirement from active duty in the Army. His 30+ year military career included over 20-years of overseas service and more than 10 deployments, where he earned the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal among others.

Chino holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and is a VA Executive Leader Academy Graduate. He has a passion for helping others to strive and achieve their potential and personal goals. Born in New York City; Chino has travel to over 80 countries around the world in both the performance of his duties as a member of the United States Armed Forces, as well as for personal travel. He is married to the former Lisa J. McNeill from Lake George, NY.