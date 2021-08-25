During his tenure at the Albany VAMC, Peter has been successful in realigning communication strategy, helping provide a complete perceptional change, beginning just shortly after his arrival in 2006. Utilizing an enhanced program to build relationships with elected officials and stakeholders, and providing a rigorous media campaign, he completely recaptured public affairs control, creating what has been a very successful relationship with Veterans, elected officials, stakeholders and the community at large. In addition to an enhanced positive perception, additional improvements to internal and external communications has also lent to Stratton VA's quality improvements, including being named a Top Performer by Joint Commission and Leading 1C VA Hospital Nationwide.

Internally, when tasked in 2016 with facility participation in the All Employee Survey, Peter raised Albany VA’s participation from the second lowest in the country to the highest nationally. His unorthodox approach to partnerships with stakeholders, both on and off VA premises, has created a positive enrollment growth average in a state with an average decline of 19-23 percent in Veteran population, rating among the lead facilities in NY. Included among many of Stratton VA's unique partnerships developed by Peter: NY Giants, Tri-City Valley Cats (Astro’s ‘B’ Team), Vietnam Veterans of America (annual ‘Honor Our Vets Car Show’), Special “VetNet” web page with iHeart Media utilizing their market/followers, quarterly job fairs at the facility, a number of actors and musical artists who have visited and performed at the Stratton VA, various Congressional “Veteran Fairs,” NY National Guard, and various other community events.

Previous to his VA employment, Peter provided nearly 20 years of Public Affairs management in both a federal (Congress) and state legislative capacity (NYS Senate and Assembly), including areas in Queens, New York City, Long Island, Central and Western NY, and the Capital Region. He has worked with several committees including the Veterans, Higher Education, and Mental Health Committees and worked NYS Law such as the Veteran Star Exemption legislation. Peter has also worked as a consultant for public affairs and communications as well as owning his own entertainment business.

Military Service

United States Navy – ’87 – ’92; USS Santa Barbara – AE-28 – Nos Numerus Unus, Fleet Command, Cruiser-Destroyer Group Two (COMDESRON 2); BM3 – Guard Force Leader (PRP), Ship’s Self Defense Force Leader (SSDF), Deck Yeoman; Clearance: Top Secret - Department of Energy (DOE) and Department of Defense (DOD).

Special Awards included: Letter of Commendation in recognition for services…Rear Admiral T.D. Paulsen, USN Commander, Cruiser-Destroyer Group Two, Nov. 28, 87; Letter of Commendation and Sailor of the Quarter…CMDR. M.J. Frimenko Jr., Commanding Officer USS Santa Barbara, as well as other personal service ribbons. Unit awards include: Excellence in Battle Efficiency; Meritorious Unit Commendation for performance during 3-88 Mediterranean deployment; Golden Anchor Award – best retention in class-89; among others.

Duties included: Deck Yeoman for 1st Lt.; UNREP/VERTREP operations of fuel, ordnance, specials, etc.; Guard Force & SSDF Leader; and, helicopter support crew; Home based in South Carolina Weapon's Station and Naval Base with cruises in the Mediterranean, Gulf of Sidra, N. Atlantic, Caribbean/Cuba, Desert Shield support operations, etc. Peter received an Honorable Discharge with Strong Recommendation for Retention, USN.