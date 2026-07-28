Work with us

Albany Stratton VAMC provides reasonable accommodations to employees and applicants with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA) of 2008. Although federal agencies are covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Act was amended in 1992 to incorporate Title 1 of the ADA.

In accordance with the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the RA policy at VA is to provide RA for qualified individuals with disabilities who are VA employees or applicants for employment unless to do so would cause undue hardship on the operations of VA. VA is committed to providing RA to its employees and applicants for employment to assure that individuals with disabilities have full access to equal employment opportunities. The RA policy applies to:

The application/hiring process: Provides equal opportunities for an individual with a disability to be considered for a position within VA.

The performance of the essential function of a job: Enables a qualified person with a disability to perform the essential duties of the job being sought or current held.

Benefits of employment: Enables an employee with a disability to enjoy the same benefits and privileges of employment as an employee without a disability.

VA employees (part-time, temporary, term and full-time positions) and applicants. The need for an RA is determined on a case-by-case basis. Consideration is afforded regarding specific disability and limitations to the performance of a job function, the essential duties of a job, the work environment, and whether the proposed accommodation would create an undue hardship to the operations.

If you would like information on requesting a reasonable accommodation for a disability, contact your local HR Reasonable Accommodation Coordinator if a current employee. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process should follow the instructions in the job opportunity announcement and contact the Job Recruiter listed for the vacancy for more information. Applicants should also contact the Job Recruiter if requesting a reasonable accommodation for any remaining part of the hiring process.

To learn more, please consult the following resources:

Disability Employment - Reasonable Accommodations (OPM)