Work with us
At the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, you can make a difference in the lives of Veterans and their families while you advance your career or volunteer your time. Explore our job openings, training programs, and volunteer opportunities.
Job/Career Opportunities and Search Sites
We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.
Click Stratton VA@USAJOBS to see all current openings at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, or use the filters to see opportunities throughout the federal government. You may also visit:
VA for Vets - VA Careers - FEDS Hire VETS
To learn more about the application process, visit our Jobs & Careers page.
Internships, Residencies and Fellowships
Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.
Visit our Internships, Residencies & Fellowships page to learn more.
Reasonable Accommodation (RA) and Personal Assistance Services
Albany Stratton VAMC provides reasonable accommodations to employees and applicants with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA) of 2008. Although federal agencies are covered by the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Act was amended in 1992 to incorporate Title 1 of the ADA.
In accordance with the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended, the RA policy at VA is to provide RA for qualified individuals with disabilities who are VA employees or applicants for employment unless to do so would cause undue hardship on the operations of VA. VA is committed to providing RA to its employees and applicants for employment to assure that individuals with disabilities have full access to equal employment opportunities. The RA policy applies to:
The application/hiring process: Provides equal opportunities for an individual with a disability to be considered for a position within VA.
The performance of the essential function of a job: Enables a qualified person with a disability to perform the essential duties of the job being sought or current held.
Benefits of employment: Enables an employee with a disability to enjoy the same benefits and privileges of employment as an employee without a disability.
VA employees (part-time, temporary, term and full-time positions) and applicants. The need for an RA is determined on a case-by-case basis. Consideration is afforded regarding specific disability and limitations to the performance of a job function, the essential duties of a job, the work environment, and whether the proposed accommodation would create an undue hardship to the operations.
If you would like information on requesting a reasonable accommodation for a disability, contact your local HR Reasonable Accommodation Coordinator if a current employee. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application process should follow the instructions in the job opportunity announcement and contact the Job Recruiter listed for the vacancy for more information. Applicants should also contact the Job Recruiter if requesting a reasonable accommodation for any remaining part of the hiring process.
To learn more, please consult the following resources:
Vendors and Contractors
Doing business with the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with the Albany VA, please call Human Resources at 518-626-6776.
The Albany VA is part of the North Atlantic Healthcare Network (VISN 1) serving from Maryland to Maine.
Volunteer or Donate
We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.
Visit our Volunteer or Donate page to learn more and get involved.
Federal Employee Benefits
FEDERAL EMPLOYEE HEALTH BENEFITS (FEHB) OPEN SEASON - 11/8/21-12/13/21
FEDERAL EMPLOYEE HEALTH BENEFITS (FEHB) OPEN SEASON
November 8, 2021 – December 13, 2021
This bulletin provides information regarding the 2021 Federal Benefits Open Season for the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHB), Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP), and Federal Flexible Spending Account Program (FSAFEDS).
Open Season started on Monday, November 8, 2021, and will run through Monday, December 13, 2021. During Open Season, eligible employees may enroll in or make changes to their FEHB and FEDVIP plan and enroll in a health care and/or dependent care FSAFEDS account for 2022. If no action is taken during Open Season, FEHB and FEDVIP enrollments will automatically roll over into 2022. Employees must re-enroll in FSAFEDS to participate in the program in 2022.
FEHB changes can be made in the employee’s Defense Finance and Accounting Service MyPay account:
FEHB changes are effective January 2, 2022.
FEDVIP changes can only be made on www.benefeds.com and are effective January 1, 2022.
FSAFEDS enrollments can only be made on FSAFEDS and are effective January 1, 2022.
For questions regarding Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Open Season, please contact V02Worklifebenefits@va.gov. You may also visit the Office of the Chief Human Capital Officer (OCHCO) (va.gov).
Employees can also visit the Office of Personnel Management’s 2021 Federal Benefits Open Season website:
Preparing for Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) Open Season
FEDERAL EMPLOYEE HEALTH BENEFITS (FEHB) OPEN SEASON
OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD BEGINS: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2021 AND ENDS ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 13, 2021
During this period, you can enroll, change plans, or plan options, change enrollment type, or cancel enrollment for the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program and the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). You also can re-enroll or newly enroll in the Federal Flexible Spending Account (FSAFEDS) Program.
Below is a factsheets to help you determine who in your family is eligible for benefits. Once you have determined who you want to include on your benefits based on eligibility, you may compare the different plans on the OPM and BENEFEDS websites listed in the table below.
Please review the chart below to learn more about your options during Open Season.
F2021 Open Season information (i.e., premiums, plan brochures FEDVIP Comparison Tool) are posted on the OPM website at www.opm.gov/openseason .
FEHB Plans in your area: www.opm.gov/openseason.
FEDVIP Eligibility & Enrollment: www.benefeds.com.
FSAFEDS Eligibility & Enrollment: FSAFEDS. If new maximums are adopted, notification will be provided at www.opm.gov/openseason.
If you have questions about Federal Employee Health Benefits Open Season or any other questions about your benefits, contact V02Worklifebenefits@va.gov.