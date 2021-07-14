Internships and fellowships
VA Albany health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships and fellowships - VISN 2 Student Opportunities Medical/Dental/Pharmacy/Psychology Residency Programs
VA Health Care Upstate New York, which consists of Albany, Bath, Buffalo, Canandaigua and Syracuse VAs and 28 community-based outpatient clinics, offers many professional opportunities for students. We encourage students at all levels to consider doing their career training at a VA Medical Center.
Listed below are the career training programs available to students:
Associated health professions students are all clinical professions other than medicine and dentistry including podiatry, and optometry who are scheduled for their clinical experiences as part of their formal education programs. Examples of academic programs include social work, psychology, audiology & speech, occupational & physical therapy, nursing, etc.
Students Paid by VA
Students not Paid by VA
Chiropractic Residency Programs
Chiropractic Residency Program - VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System
Chiropractic Residency Program - VA Western New York Healthcare System
Dental or Medical residents/student forms
Medical/Dental Residents
Dental Residency Programs
Dental Residency Program - Albany VA Medical Center
Dental Residency Program - Buffalo VA Medical Center
Fellowship
The University at Buffalo Palliative Medicine Fellowship*
Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment
Pharmacy Residency Program
Pharmacy Practice Residency at Buffalo
Psychology Internship Programs
Psychology Internship Program Albany Consortium
Psychology Internship Program - Bath VA Medical Center
Psychology Internship Program - Canandaigua VA Medical Center
Psychology Internship Program - Syracuse VA Medical Center
Psychology Internship Program - Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo)
Psychology Post Doctorate Residency Program
Psychology Post Doctorate Residency Program - Albany VA Medical Center
For More Information regarding Student Opportunities please contact our Education Staff.
Education Contacts
Psychology Internship Consortium * - Albany VA Medical Center
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Web site. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked web sites. Links will open in a new window.