Internships, Fellowships & Residencies
VA Albany health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Student opportunities & residency programs
(Medical, Palliative, Dental, Psychology, Chiropractic, Pharmacy, etc.)
The North Atlantic Health Care Network (VISN 1) consists of the Albany Stratton VA Medical cneter and the other VA Facilities from MAryland to Maine. Services include primary and specialty care, nursing home care, mental health and rehabilitation services, and domiciliary care. VISN1 medical centers are affiliated with numerous colleges and universities in New York and New Jersey and offers many professional opportunities for students. We encourage students at all levels to consider doing their career training at a VA Medical Center.
Listed below are the career training programs available to students. Please visit Office of Academic Affiliations for more information.
Students: Associated health professions
All clinical professions other than medicine and dentistry including podiatry, and optometry who are scheduled for their clinical experiences as part of their formal education programs. Examples of academic programs include social work, psychology, audiology & speech, occupational & physical therapy, nursing, etc.
Students paid by VA
What needs to be done before coming to VA for a student clinical experience?
A limited number of paid student positions occur each academic year that are funded by the Office of Academic Affiliations. These paid positions vary by site and may include trainees in nursing, social work, psychology, occupational & physical therapy, and audiology & speech therapy. Students are selected by the school and VA site.
The college or university must have a complete and up to date Affiliation Agreement signed between VA and the school.
The school must contact the Education Office to determine whether VA has appropriate staff to serve as preceptors or clinical directors of training to supervise and work with you, as a student.
What do you need to bring with you the 1st day?
Make sure you have a printer available. When you complete the printed forms, keep a copy of your personal information (name, social security number, etc.). To protect your privacy do not send this information electronically.
- Two forms of personal identification.
- Please note that the name on the identification must match exactly (If one ID has a full middle name, and the other has a middle initial, then the initial must match).
- One State or Federal ID must contain a photograph.
- Both IDs must be original documents and currently valid, not expired.
- Examples of acceptable identification includes: State-Issued Drivers License, Social Security Card, U.S. Passport, State Voter Registration Card, School ID with photograph, etc.
- If applicable, bring a copy of your professional license.
- Complete the Application for Health Professions Trainee, VA Form 10-2850d
- Complete the Appointment Affidavit, SF-61
- Complete, print and sign as appropriate the Declaration of Federal Employment, OF-306.
- Read, print and sign the Rules of Behavior, VA Handbook 6500
- Complete the request for Personal Verification Card, VA Form 0711
- Check with your Preceptor/Director of Training about any health report documents that your are required to present at VA.
Students not paid by VA
What needs to be done before you can come to VA for a student clinical experience?
The high school, college or university must have an Affiliation Agreement between VA and the school.
The school must contact the Education Office to determine whether VA has appropriate staff to serve as preceptors or clinical directors of training to supervise and work with you, as a student.
Unpaid or Without Compensation Students
Residency programs
*Make sure you have a printer available. When you complete the printed forms, keep a copy of your personal information (name, social security number, etc.). Do not send this information electronically to protect your privacy.
All medical residents and students must complete the following:
- Complete the Application for Health Professions Trainee. VA Form 10-2850d.
- Complete the Appointment Affidavit, SF-61
- Read, print and sign the Rules of Behavior, VA Handbook 6500
- Complete the request for Personal Verification Card, VA Form 0711
- Complete, print and sign as appropriate the Declaration of Federal Employment, OF-306.
Chiropractic residency program
The purpose of the Chiropractic Clinical Residency Program located at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (VAFLHS) is to facilitate the development of chiropractic clinicians with an emphasis on clinical and academic practices in integrated medical settings. It is designed to enhance the knowledge, skills and behaviors of chiropractic clinicians through clinical training and systems based educational experiences. The program trains chiropractors in an integrated, multidisciplinary manner that focuses on the role of chiropractic care in addressing pain issues from a biopsychosocial perspective.
The resident will be trained to function in integrated environments from the PACT teams through the multidisciplinary pain clinic. There will be an emphasis on care that is patient centered and uses evidenced based diagnosis and management for complex musculoskeletal and neuromuscular cases in the VA setting. The Residency is designed to complement the mission of the VHA.
Chiropractic administration
Programs are administered nationally by VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations and locally by the individual VA facility. Each VA facility partners with its affiliated Council on Chiropractic Education (CCE) accredited chiropractic school in conducting the program. The academic affiliate for the two residency programs in VISN 1 is New York Chiropractic College. For further information please refer to the following: https://www.rehab.va.gov/chiro/Residency_Programs.asp
Chiropractic curricular overview
Residents will provide full diagnostic and management services of musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions under the mentorship of senior VA doctors of chiropractic (DCs). This will include team-based management of complex conditions in collaboration with other medical specialists and healthcare providers. Residents will also engage in clinical educational rotations through services including primary care, medical and/or surgical specialties, mental health, and rehabilitation disciplines. Additionally, residents will participate in various scholarly activities and will attend and give presentations at multiple academic/research venues of the VA facility and/or its affiliates. All VA residencies meet the same national standards, yet each program is unique, and training experiences and opportunities will differ somewhat at different sites.
To apply for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center, send applications to paul.dougherty@va.gov***
Chiropractic locations
Training Locations include:
- Canandaigua VA Medical Center 400 Fort Hill Ave. Canandaigua, NY
- Rochester Calkins Road VA Clinic 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623
- Bath VA Medical Center: 76 Veterans Avenue Bath, NY 14810
Training takes place at the individual VA facility, and may also include other sites such as the chiropractic school or other affiliated locations.
Dental program description
The Dental Service conducts a yearlong Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, accepting three residents annually. An optional second year of training is available, the resident then serving as chief resident. The residency program has been active continuously since 1959 and is fully accredited by the American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation. As an integral part of the hospital, the Dental Service has an important role in serving as part of the Cancer Committee, Tumor Board and answering consultations from other services.
The Stratton VA Medical Center AEGD program is an engaging, highly structured program. The dental resident spends the majority of his/her time in the dental clinic rendering comprehensive care to ambulatory care patients. Our patient population is diversified in character, though mostly male. Patient profiles range from healthy young recently discharged veterans to medically compromised patients whose problems may include oral cancer, cardiac, respiratory, endocrine, renal and/or neurological complications.
The rest of the dental resident's time is divided among the following areas:
- Operating room
- Off-service rotations
- Seminars
Patients eligible for treatment are assigned to the residents for comprehensive care. Due to the nature of dental eligibility, a resident's ability to complete a comprehensive treatment plan for an eligible patient is not based upon the patient's ability to pay for their dental care. Therefore, the dental resident will have ample opportunity to render fixed prosthodontic care as well as endodontics and periodontal surgery. All aspects of dentistry are practiced with the exception of pediatric dentistry. The residents work with a chair side assistant during their clinical procedures and develop their own daily patient schedule. Quarterly evaluations assure a good caseload mix. Residents also treat patients presenting for emergency care.
Overall program objectives
- To provide the resident with a broad based comprehensive clinical experience in general dentistry.
- To educate residents in the principles of modern oral healthcare delivery that provides a foundation for future learning.
- To emphasize the comprehensive care of patients.
- To understand the oral health needs of communities and of the dental professional’s role in community service.
Dental rotations
Rotations at the Stratton VAMC AEGD program include:
- Restorative Clinic
- Oral Surgery Clinic
- Hospital Protocol and Orientation 1 week
- ER 1 week
- Anesthesia 2 weeks
- Hematology/Oncology and Radiation Therapy 1 week
July is Orientation Month. The first week is spent with attending dentists in reviewing hospital and Dental Service protocols, Dental clinic operations and learning the computer medical record. Residents spend time in Restorative Clinic beginning in comprehensive care dentistry and in Oral Surgery Clinic.
The residents receive instruction in physical diagnosis learning the process of taking a history and doing a medical assessment of the patient. Patient care, treatment plans and dental eligibility are reviewed daily during morning huddle conducted with the program director or assigned attending dentist.
From July thru June residents rotate 4 weeks in Restorative Clinic and 2 weeks in Oral Surgery Clinic. Anesthesia Rotation and Emergency Room Rotation are interspersed during this time, as well as medicine rotations through Hematology-Oncology and Radiation Therapy. The residents receive instruction in physical diagnosis learning the process of taking a history and doing a medical assessment of the patient. During assignment to Anesthesiology Service, residents participate in airway control, bag mask ventilation and intubation of the surgical patient under the direct supervision of an anesthesiologist.
Emergency on-call
Residents are responsible for being on call for emergencies one week out of every three weeks. The Stratton VA Medical Center utilizes the residents cell phone as a point of contact allowing for on call staff mobility. An attending dentist is on call as a backup for consultation and/or assistance. The nature of our on-call service is for true dental emergencies and not for care of chronic dental neglect, which is addressed during regular clinic hours.
Dental didactic program
Throughout the year, the seminar series may include these or other topics. Most of the seminars involve reviewing classic and recent literature on the topic, discussing the topic on a graduate level, and viewing illustrative slide series. In addition, the residents present a literature review and case presentation in June of their residency year to the Dental Service.
Treatment Planning
Case Presentations and Treatment Planning Conferences
Clinicopathologic Conferences
Restorative Dentistry
Amalgam
Composite
Cement Bases and Liners
Porcelain Veneers
Fixed Prosthodontics
Diagnosis for Fixed Partial Prosthodontics
Muscle Palpation and Bite Planes
Coronal Radicular Stabilization (Post and Cores)
Tooth Preparation and Margin Design
Treatment Restorations (Temporaries)
Coronal Contours and Pontic Design
Adult Orthodontics
Acid Etch Resin Bonded Retainers
Periodontal Prostheses
Dental Implants
Removable Prosthodontics
Complete Dentures
Immediate Dentures
Overdentures
Removable Partial Denture Design
Overview of Implants
Oral Surgery
Infections I, II
Facial Trauma I, II
Facial Pain
Suture Techniques
Dental Implants
Oral Pathology
TMJ/Orthognathic Surgery
Practice Management
3 Seminars
Periodontics
Education and Motivation of the Periodontal Patient
Prognosis and Treatment Planning
Esthetics in Periodontics
Management of Periodontal Emergencies
Periodontal Flap and Osseous Surgery vs Conservative Treatment
Splinting Methods in Periodontics
Etiology of Periodontal Disease
Orthodontics in Periodontics
Periodontal Consideration in Restorative Dentistry
Surgical Management of Mucogingival Problems
Histology and Histopathology of Periodontal Lesions
Non-surgical Antimicrobial Therapy
Endo-Perio Lesions
Furcation Management
Endodontics
Odontogenic Causes of Oral Pain
Traumatic Injures to Teeth
Principles of Endodontic Access
Cleaning and Shaping of Root Canal Systems
Filling Root Canals
Endodontic Surgical Technique Seminar
Rotary Endodontics
Pediatric Dentistry
Pediatric Growth and Developmental Diagnosis
Traumatic Oral Injuries
Pediatric Restorative Procedures
Minor Interceptive and Preventive Orthodontics
Patient Education
Office Management
Pain and Anxiety Control
Local Anesthesia Techniques
Conscious Sedation
General Anesthesia
Medical Risk Assessment
Physical Diagnosis Course
Dental Management of Medically Compromised Patient
Medical Emergencies in Dentistry
Management of the Head and Neck Cancer Patient
Dental program staff
Director of the program
The program has a full-time Director responsible for day-to-day administration of the program. The Director of the program is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon.
Attending staff
On staff are five full-time attendings: an oral-maxillofacial surgeon, a prosthodontist/periodontist and three general practitioners. Completing the attending roster are consultants in pedodontics, oral surgery, and practice management who participate in offering academic seminars.
Support staff
The preventive dentistry/hygiene program of the Dental Service is under the responsibility of our two full-time dental hygienists. The Dental service also has an in-house dental laboratory. Two full time dental technicians provide full-service laboratory support with the exception of the fabrication phase of removable partial denture frameworks, porcelain veneers and all porcelain crowns. The Central Dental Laboratory does these services. The residents work with a chairside dental assistant practicing four-handed dentistry.
Facilities and equipment
The dental resident spends most of his/her time in the Dental Service Clinic. Clinic hours are 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. A full complement of modern dental materials is available as well as rotary endodontic armamentarium. The recently renovated Dental Clinic consist of 20 operatories each equipped with a digital X-Ray unit and computer, overflow clinical treatment rooms, a digital CBCT and panoramic unit, hygiene suites, patient waiting and reception area, fully equipped dental lab, clinical staff offices, conference room, bathroom facilities and staff lockers. All operatories are fully equipped with aerosol mitigation devices and all staff wear the highest level of PPE available.
Dental application procedure
To be eligible for post graduate training in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, a resident must be a graduate of an accredited North American dental school. Dental School transcripts, undergraduate transcripts and National Board scores as well as three letters of recommendation are required. The applicant must fill out the Department of Veterans Affairs Application Form 10-2850 as well as submit a small photo and send these directly to the program director.
The VA Stratton VA Medical Center, is committed to a program of equal opportunity. Every resident applicant will receive equal consideration without regard to their race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor.
Applicants may submit their application through PASS, the Postdoctoral Application Support Service. The Advanced Education in General Dentistry program participates in the National Matching Service Program.
Postdoctoral Application Support Services
American Dental Education Association (ADEA)
www.ADEA.org/PASSapp/applying
National Matching Service, Inc.
www.natmatch.com/dentres
Those individuals who have completed their application and meet standards for acceptance will be invited for an in person or virtual interview. The application deadline is December 15.
Further information may be obtained by contacting:
Robert Christiansen DDS
Director, AEGD Program
Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, New York 12208
Dental residency program
Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD)
Dental Residency Home | Rotations | Didactic Training | Our Staff | Application
The Stratton VA Medical Center provides primary care, wellness and preventive outpatient care, and comprehensive primary, secondary, and tertiary inpatient care in medicine, plus a full range of outpatient service. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Health Care Organizations. The center also serves as a VA regional head and neck cancer care referral center having an active Radiation Therapy Center, Medical Oncology, and Hematology Services.
Nursing programs
The Stratton VAMC offers various programs that establish and enhance nursing careers.
RN TTP: Registered Nurse Transition to Practice program
The Albany-Stratton VAMC RN TTP program is designed for the new graduate nurse who has completed an entry level nursing degree. This program is located at the Albany-Stratton VAMC in Albany, NY. New graduate nurses with less than 1 year’s previous experience as a registered nurse are eligible to apply. The nursing degree must be conferred within one year prior to start date for the program. The program adheres to accreditation standards established by the CCNE.
Find out more about the RN TTP program from the following handbook and brochure.
RN TTP Contacts:
Registered Nurse Transition to Practice Program Coordinator - Michelle T. Ward MS RN, Education Specialist (p)
Nurse Recruiter - Carolyn Scott, (p)
VA-STEP program (VALOR)
The VA-STEP program (VA-Student Trainee Experience Program) is an honors program for select nursing students who have completed the junior year of a baccalaureate nursing program. VA-STEP provides a structured clinical experience with a BSN-prepared preceptor and educational course work in a classroom setting. The program starts with a ten-week (full-time) concentrated experience during the summer and an optional part-time experience during the senior year.
Find out more about the VA-STEP Program, previously called VALOR from the brochure below.
VA-STEP/VALOR Contacts:
VA-STEP Coordinator - Michelle T. Ward MS RN, Education Specialist
(p)
Nurse Recruiter - Carolyn Scott, MSN, RN
(p)
Palliative medicine fellowship
Pharmacy residency program
Post-Graduate Year 1 (PGY1) residency program:
The ASHP Accreditation Standard for Postgraduate Year One (PGY1) Pharmacy Residency Programs establishes criteria or residency programs building upon Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residency training.
Post-Graduate Year 2 (PGY2) Pain and Palliative Care Residency Program:
Coming soon.
Psychology programs
The Stratton VAMC offers clinical training to psychology students at the graduate and postgraduate levels. Please contact us to find out more about practicum, internship, and postdoctoral residency opportunities.
Albany Psychology Internship Consortium
Albany Psychology Internship Consortium
The Albany Psychology Internship Consortium consists of Albany Medical College/Albany Medical Center, the Capital District Psychiatric Center, and the Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center. We offer internship training to matriculated students in APA-accredited clinical and counseling psychology doctoral programs. The Albany Consortium offers an intensive training program that stresses foundational skills needed for the practice of health service psychology. It is a program designed to prepare the doctoral candidate for assuming the role of an adaptive, self-reflective, and competent practicing professional.
Through intensive supervision, optimal amounts of direct client contact, and didactic seminars, interns are provided a coherent broad-based clinical training experience.
As a consortium, internship training takes place across a number of challenging settings. We provide the opportunity to work as a highly visible and respected professional in a multidisciplinary setting. Interns collaborate with psychiatrists, psychiatric residents, physicians, medical students, psychology practicum students, social workers and nurses. In providing the interns with experience with other mental health disciplines, we allow them to discover their identities as valued professionals with unique perspective and expertise.
- The internship year begins September 1.
- It is a 12-month, full-time program for six interns.
- The current internship stipend is $29,214, with health insurance coverage available.
- Application deadline: November 1.
- A select number of applicants will be invited for interviews.
- We only accept applications from students enrolled in APA-accredited doctoral programs in counseling or clinical psychology. Practicum requirements must have been completed. The doctoral program must certify that the applicant is ready for internship.
The Albany Psychology Internship Consortium is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street, NE, Washington, DC 20002
apaaccred@apa.org
www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Psychology post-doctorate residency program
The Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center (VAMC) offers two trainees per year the opportunity to complete a postdoctoral residency in Clinical Psychology with emphasis in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The training year runs from September through August, and applications are invited from individuals who will have completed an APA accredited program in Counseling or Clinical Psychology and an APA accredited internship by the start of the training year.
The residency is housed in the PTSD program of the Behavioral Health Clinic, and this program is the primary placement throughout the year. However, training is broad based and integrative, and residents also have opportunities to work in the Chemical Dependence Rehabilitation Program, Inpatient Psychiatry, the Behavioral Health Recovery Center, Home Based Health Care and Community Based Outpatient Clinics. Training in all these settings highlights varying presentations of post-traumatic stress as seen in different age cohorts and types of trauma. Supervised experience in supervising interns and practicum students in both group and individual settings is provided. Finally a series of didactic seminars complement the clinical experiences of the residency.
The residency received initial funding in the fall of 2007 with our first class beginning in September 2008. Residents will join well established and fully accredited Psychology training programs at the internship and practicum levels. The program is a member of the Association of Postdoctoral and Psychology Internship Centers and received accreditation from the Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation of the American Psychological Association in March 2013.
Please contact the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center Psychology Training Director Shannon Gould (Shannon.Gould@va.gov) for all appropriate policies, procedures and necessary forms.
Note: All interviews will be conducted virtually.
*The Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Residency at the Stratton VA Medical Center (VAMC) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The Commission can be contacted at Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation 750 First St, NE, Washington, DC 20002-4242 or by telephone at