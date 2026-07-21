The Dental Service conducts a yearlong Advanced Education in General Dentistry Program, accepting three residents annually. An optional second year of training is available, the resident then serving as chief resident. The residency program has been active continuously since 1959 and is fully accredited by the American Dental Association Commission on Dental Accreditation. As an integral part of the hospital, the Dental Service has an important role in serving as part of the Cancer Committee, Tumor Board and answering consultations from other services.

The Stratton VA Medical Center AEGD program is an engaging, highly structured program. The dental resident spends the majority of his/her time in the dental clinic rendering comprehensive care to ambulatory care patients. Our patient population is diversified in character, though mostly male. Patient profiles range from healthy young recently discharged veterans to medically compromised patients whose problems may include oral cancer, cardiac, respiratory, endocrine, renal and/or neurological complications.

The rest of the dental resident's time is divided among the following areas:

Operating room

Off-service rotations

Seminars

Patients eligible for treatment are assigned to the residents for comprehensive care. Due to the nature of dental eligibility, a resident's ability to complete a comprehensive treatment plan for an eligible patient is not based upon the patient's ability to pay for their dental care. Therefore, the dental resident will have ample opportunity to render fixed prosthodontic care as well as endodontics and periodontal surgery. All aspects of dentistry are practiced with the exception of pediatric dentistry. The residents work with a chair side assistant during their clinical procedures and develop their own daily patient schedule. Quarterly evaluations assure a good caseload mix. Residents also treat patients presenting for emergency care.