Internships and fellowships - VISN 2 Student Opportunities Medical/Dental/Pharmacy/Psychology Residency Programs

VA Health Care Upstate New York, which consists of Albany, Bath, Buffalo, Canandaigua and Syracuse VAs and 28 community-based outpatient clinics, offers many professional opportunities for students. We encourage students at all levels to consider doing their career training at a VA Medical Center.



Listed below are the career training programs available to students:

Associated health professions students are all clinical professions other than medicine and dentistry including podiatry, and optometry who are scheduled for their clinical experiences as part of their formal education programs. Examples of academic programs include social work, psychology, audiology & speech, occupational & physical therapy, nursing, etc.

Students Paid by VA

Students not Paid by VA

Chiropractic Residency Programs

Chiropractic Residency Program - VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System

Chiropractic Residency Program - VA Western New York Healthcare System

Dental or Medical residents/student forms

Medical/Dental Residents

Dental Residency Programs

Dental Residency Program - Albany VA Medical Center

Dental Residency Program - Buffalo VA Medical Center

Fellowship

The University at Buffalo Palliative Medicine Fellowship*

Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment

Pharmacy Residency Program

Pharmacy Practice Residency at Buffalo

Psychology Internship Programs

Psychology Internship Program Albany Consortium

Psychology Internship Program - Bath VA Medical Center

Psychology Internship Program - Canandaigua VA Medical Center

Psychology Internship Program - Syracuse VA Medical Center

Psychology Internship Program - Western New York Healthcare System (Buffalo)



Psychology Post Doctorate Residency Program

Psychology Post Doctorate Residency Program - Albany VA Medical Center

For More Information regarding Student Opportunities please contact our Education Staff.

Education Contacts

Psychology Internship Consortium * - Albany VA Medical Center

* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Web site. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked web sites. Links will open in a new window.