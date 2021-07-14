Become a volunteer or donate!

Lend a Helping Hand to America's Veterans: Be a Volunteer!

Volunteers provide a wide range of supplemental support and financial assistance to programs for our veteran patients throughout the year. If you want to volunteer, or just want more information on how you or your organization can help our veteran patients, please be in touch!



The Many Ways To Give



Donation Of Time:

One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. We have many positions in our facility that are waiting to be filled by individuals or groups that are willing and able to give of themselves. Contacting the Voluntary Service office at the Albany Stratton VAMC will provide you with more information. Some examples:

Van Driver

Hospice Volunteer

Administrative/Clerical

Companion/Friendly Visitor

Greeter

Fisher House

Patient Transporter

My HealtheVet Volunteers

Monetary And Material Goods:

Our medical center could not provide many of the services for our veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community; the veterans service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. Donations of cash and materials supplement the operating budget of the facility and provide for the increasing needs of the veterans we serve. Contacting the Voluntary Service office at the Albany Stratton VAMC will provide you with more information on ongoing programs and projects that need your help. All items must be new and in original packaging or have tags. Recent examples:

New Undershirts, briefs & boxers (XXL, XXXL sizes)

New Sweatshirts and sweatpants (XXL, XXXL all sizes)

Woman’s sports bra’s (all sizes)

Large print crossword puzzle books

Disposable razors (triple or quad)

Stick deodorant (FULL SIZE)

PENS (NEW)

Bar soap

Shampoo/body wash (FULL SIZE)

Coffee - regular (cans)

Creamora or other brand powdered creamer

Sugar and artificial sweetener

Gift cards from Walmart, Price Chopper, Target and Hannaford (for emergency purchases of clothing, toiletries and food items)

Make a difference and e-donate today.

For more information about Voluntary Services, visit the VISN2 Volunteer Newsletter Website.

You can also visit VA's Voluntary Service Home at the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

Miahael Fitzpatrick

Voluntary Services Manager

518-626-5506

Michael.Fitzpatrick3@va.gov