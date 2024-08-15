Albuquerque VA Regional Benefit Office

We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help with disability compensation benefits Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Schedule an appointment online

We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Schedule an appointment online

If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources. Get connected We can help you find and learn about resources and services Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Schedule an appointment online

We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for life insurance benefits Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Schedule an appointment online

We can help you apply in advance to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help make the burial planning process easier for your family members in their time of need. Manage your benefits online You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online. Get help applying for benefits Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork. Visit our office, with or without an appointment Virtual visits by appointment only Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. Schedule an appointment online