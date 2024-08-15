Albuquerque VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Use the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application to reserve an in-person or virtual appointment.
We also accept walk-ins on a space available basis. Public Contact is located on the third floor.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
Parking is limited.
- South side parking: 10 free spaces are reserved; an additional 10 are reserved for disabled customers
- North side parking: Street metered parking (maximum of 2 hours) is also available. Credit cards accepted.
- West side parking: Longer term pay parking lots are available to the west off of 7th Street and Gold Ave. Parking lots accept either cash or payment over mobile phone.
VA does not validate parking.
Bus:
- Routes 53 and 54 stop in front of the federal building.
- Routes 766 and 777 stop on Gold Avenue SW between 6th Street and 7th street.
- Route 8 stops on 6th Street between Gold Avenue SW and Silver Avenue SW.
Rail Runner: Take the Rail Runner to the Downtown Albuquerque station. Depart the station west along Gold Avenue SW. The federal building/Regional Office is located at the 5th block on the left (south) side.
The visitors' entrance is on the north side of the building along Gold Ave.
Veterans should be prepared for security screening, to include use of metal detectors and x-ray machines. Personal effects may be subject to manual searches. Please bring a copy of a state or federal identification card. No weapons are permitted inside the building.
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for life insurance benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you apply in advance to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help make the burial planning process easier for your family members in their time of need.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
First complete a VA Form 28-1900: https://www.va.gov/careers-employment/vocational-rehabilitation/apply-vre-form-28-1900/introduction. Our counselors will then reach out to schedule an appointment.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change. We can connect you to counseling and other support, such as outreach and referral services to family members.
Get support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
We can help you request a DD214 or other military service records. We can also help you request your military service treatment and private medical records to support your claim.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting records
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
