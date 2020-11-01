 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA Alexandria health care

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

At VA Alexandria Healthcare System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Locations

Alexandria VA Medical Center

2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA 71360-4044
Directions
Main phone: 318-473-0010
Mental health clinic: 318-466-2455
Alexandria VAMC
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Alexandria health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number
Check your billing, insurance, and payment options Volunteer or donate

Stories

E-Donate Is Simple, Speedy, and Safe

E-Donate, a new online donation option at www.alexandria.va.gov/giving provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans at a VA medical center a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice.

Two patrons using E-Donate on their laptop
See all stories

Get updates from VA Alexandria health care