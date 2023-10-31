Skip to Content
Veterans Day Events - Alexandria, LA

Alexandria VA hosts Veterans Day events on November 11th

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Alexandria VA Medical Center

Program - Building 8 Auditorium; Parade - grounds; Picnic - quad area

2495 Shreveport Highway

Pineville, LA

Cost:

Free

A day of events on beautiful, historic campus of the Alexandria VA Medical Center.

Formal program at 10am in the Building 8 Auditorium

Parade at 11 am beginning at the Community Living Center and ending at the north gate

Followed by community hot dog picnic

We are honored to return this day of events recognizing Veterans following a lapse caused by the COVID pandemic.  All are welcome, please join us!

