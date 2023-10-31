Veterans Day Events - Alexandria, LA
Alexandria VA hosts Veterans Day events on November 11th
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Program - Building 8 Auditorium; Parade - grounds; Picnic - quad area
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA
Cost:
Free
A day of events on beautiful, historic campus of the Alexandria VA Medical Center.
Formal program at 10am in the Building 8 Auditorium
Parade at 11 am beginning at the Community Living Center and ending at the north gate
Followed by community hot dog picnic
We are honored to return this day of events recognizing Veterans following a lapse caused by the COVID pandemic. All are welcome, please join us!