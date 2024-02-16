Skip to Content

VA Spring Fling

VA Spring Fling

When:

Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Alexandria VA Medical Center

Front lawn and Building 3

2495 Shreveport Highway

Pineville, LA

Cost:

Free

The Alexandria VA Medical Center is hosting a Spring Fling open to the community.  Veterans can receive their toxic exposure screening and obtain information on many of the VA programs offered.   Unenrolled Veterans can apply on site an have their questions answered about VA benefits.  An egg hunt and fun run is planned as well as tai chi and static displays of large vehicles such as VA fire truck and mobile medical unit.

