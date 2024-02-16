VA Spring Fling
When:
Sat. Mar 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Front lawn and Building 3
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA
Cost:
Free
The Alexandria VA Medical Center is hosting a Spring Fling open to the community. Veterans can receive their toxic exposure screening and obtain information on many of the VA programs offered. Unenrolled Veterans can apply on site an have their questions answered about VA benefits. An egg hunt and fun run is planned as well as tai chi and static displays of large vehicles such as VA fire truck and mobile medical unit.See more events