Locations
Main locations
Alexandria VA Medical Center
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA 71360-4044
Main phone: 318-473-0010
Mental health clinic: 318-466-2455
Health clinic locations
Douglas Fournet Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic
3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Hwy 14
Lake Charles, LA 70607-3231
Main phone: 337-475-9500
Fort Polk VA Clinic
3353 University Parkway
Leesville, LA 71446-9041
Main phone: 337-392-3800
Mental health clinic: 337-392-3800 x3
Jennings VA Clinic
1907 Johnson Street
Jennings, LA 70546-3627
Main phone: 337-785-4700
Mental health clinic: 337-785-4700 x3
Lafayette Campus B VA Clinic
309 Saint Julien Avenue, The Specialist Center, Suite 201
Lafayette, LA 70506-4655
Main phone: 337-706-1940
Lafayette VA Clinic
3149 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Lafayette, LA 70506-7209
Main phone: 337-261-0734
Mental health clinic: 337-706-1940 x3
Natchitoches VA Clinic
740 Keyser Avenue, Suite B
Natchitoches, LA 71457-6043
Main phone: 318-357-3300
Mental health clinic: 318-357-3300 x3