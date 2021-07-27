Lafayette VA Clinic

If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Care we provide at VA Alexandria Coastal health care
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services like:
Routine exams and teeth cleaning
Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
Testing for infectious diseases
Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
Autopsy services
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
Vision services and eye exams
Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
Pain relief and joint mobilization
Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
Aquatic therapy to manage chronic pain
Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
Labs and blood work
Mental health care
Women's health care
Radiology
Social services
Telehealth
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
X-ray
Ultrasound
Mammography (mammograms)
Computer tomography (CT)
Positron emission tomography (PET)
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
Wheelchairs and other medical devices
Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
Mental health
Retinal care (eye)
Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
Mental health care and counseling
Lifestyle wellness services
Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation