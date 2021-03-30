James Hardin

He is board certified in Ophthalmology with over 20 years of experience as a direct care provider with 14 years spent as medical practice owner and five years as a Surgery Section Chief at the Alexandria VA Health Care System (AVAHCS). Dr. Hardin has served in extended acting capacities as the Chief for Specialty Care and most recently as Chief of Staff. Dr. Hardin’s leadership during the COVID 19 pandemic has been instrumental in ensuring the facility was prepared to properly care for Veterans during this unprecedented time in AVAHCS history. Dr. Hardin has participated in system redesign projects, root cause analysis teams, and completed medical advisory opinions for the facility. Dr. Hardin has established effective working relationships with community facility medical leaders to ensure coordinated efforts for Veteran care.

Dr. Hardin obtained his Bachelor of Arts degrees in Chemistry and Zoology in 1983 then continued his education to obtain his medical degree as an honor graduate in 1990. He completed his Ophthalmology residency in 1995. Dr. Hardin was in private practice until October 2014, at which time he transitioned to the Alexandria VA Healthcare System. Dr. Hardin is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and a Diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners. He is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery as well as the Alpha Omega Alpha Society. Dr. Hardin has a current medical license in the State of North Carolina. He is a Clinical Assistant Professor for Tulane University and provides oversight the Resident and Fellow program at AVAHCS.

Dr. Hardin’s most recent leadership roles have been at AVAHCS. He has served as the Section Chief of Surgery since his arrival in 2014, served as the Acting Chief of Staff and was selected as Chief of Staff on June 21, 2020. Dr, Hardin has assisted the facility on several occasions with multiple month details as the Acting Chief of Specialty Care. Leadership roles outside the VA setting include Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Rowan Regional Medical Center, Chairman of the Department of Outpatient Surgery at Rowan Regional Medical Center, and various other medical center committee memberships Dr. Hardin also spent time as an Assistant Professor at Kansas University Medical Center. Dr. Hardin has completed RCAs and MAOs for AVAHCS as well as participated in system redesign projects, access improvement initiatives, and lead the facility resident and fellow educational programs.