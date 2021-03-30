Lisa M. Hamilton

From 2011 – 2018, Ms. Hamilton served at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System (EOVAHCS). She served as Chief, Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Service for four years. Prior to that role, she was the Associate Director’s Executive Assistant/Health System Specialist managing space planning and special projects. She has a background in Procurement from Contracting positions held in Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 16), and the VA Healthcare Systems in both Long Beach and San Diego, California, as well as Honolulu, Hawaii. Ms. Hamilton completed multiple leadership details within VISN 19 as Interim Associate Medical Center Director at the Montana VA Medical Center, and at the EOVAHCS, as Interim Associate Medical Center Director, Interim Chief for the Community Care Program, and Interim Chief, Engineering Service. Ms. Hamilton was a faculty instructor for VISN 19’s Leadership Development Program from 2014 – 2018 during which time she completed the VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program. Ms. Hamilton earned her Masters Degree in Organizational Communication from the University of Hawaii, and is a member of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and Leadership VA. Ms. Hamilton’s family includes two sons attending college in Arkansas and Oklahoma.