Peter C. Dancy, Jr.

Mr. Peter Dancy was appointed as the new director of the Alexandria Veterans Affairs Health Care System (AVAHCS) effective January 24, 2016.

Mr. Dancy has held progressive leadership positions within VA in major medical centers and the private sector during his career. He also served for 22 years as a U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer. He received his Bachelor degree in Accounting from Morehouse College at Atlanta, Georgia, Master’s degree in Business Administration from St. Mary’s University at San Antonio, Texas and a second Master’s degree in Health Administration from Baylor University at Waco, Texas.

Mr. Dancy is a board certified health care executive with the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), has served as a surveyor with the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) and as a preceptor with the Baylor University Graduate Program in Health Administration.