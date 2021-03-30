Sandra Kirkland

Dr. Kirkland has served in various roles in nursing care and leadership during her 30 year career. She has served as the Chief Nurse for Spinal Cord, Home Based Primary Care, Mental Health, and Wound Care. She also did an eight month detail as the Residential Rehabilitation (DOM) Program Manager and 11 months as the Acting Nurse Executive in her last duty.

Dr. Kirkland’s father and brothers have served in active combat during war time. The experiences they shared were instrumental in her deep respect and caring for our nation’s Heroes - it was why she wanted to become a Nurse. As a graduate of LSU, she is happy to be back in Louisiana.