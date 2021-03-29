E-Donate Is Simple, Speedy, and Safe

E-Donate, a new online donation option at www.alexandria.va.gov/giving provides community members who wish to give back to Veterans at a VA medical center a simple, safe way to pledge their support to the account of their choice.

The E-Donate option allows donors to select from a number of accounts at the medical center they wish to donate to. Additionally, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) administrative costs are appropriated, so donors can be sure 100 percent of their donations go to the accounts they select and the Veteran patients they are choosing to support.

Donors can find the E-Donate button at (www.alexandria.va.gov/giving/). Donations can be made by credit or debit card. The actual donation is made through a secure site at the U.S. Department of Treasury's www.pay.gov. A minimum of $5 is required for online donation.