If you can’t make it to our Alexandria, LA Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Alexandria, LA Vet Center - Lake Charles VFW Located at Veterans of Foreign Wars #2130 5676 Lake St Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-466-4327

Alexandria, LA Vet Center - Natchitoches Veterans Affairs Located at Natchitoches Veterans Affairs 740 Keyser Ave Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-466-4327

Alexandria, LA Vet Center - Veteran's Place Located at Veteran's Place 300 Vernon St Leesville, LA 71446 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-466-4327

Alexandria, LA Vet Center - Veterans of Foreign Wars Located at Veterans of Foreign Wars 205 E. Harriet St Leesville, LA 71446 Directions on Google Maps Phone 318-466-4327

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.