VA Altoona health care
At the VA Altoona Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
Locations
2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602-4305
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
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Other services at VA Altoona health care
Stories
By Rebecca Parsons/Tristan Klinefelter (May 6, 2024) -- On Monday, American Legion Post 779 in Centre County hosted a program aimed at helping prevent veteran suicides.