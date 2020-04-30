 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

VA Altoona health care

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

At the VA Altoona Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.

Locations

James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center

2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602-4305
Directions
Main phone: 877-626-2500
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
altoona
See all locations  

Manage your health online

  Refill and track your prescriptions 
  Send a secure message to your health care team 
  Schedule and manage health appointments 

In the spotlight at VA Altoona health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Stories

ALTOONA VA POLICE PROMOTE FOUR

PROMOTIONS OFFERS EXPANDED CARE AND OVERSIGHT

The departments newest Lieutenants Melanie Rininger, Harold Persson, Charles Bassett, and Warren Edward
See all stories

Events

WEBCAST: Managing VBA Performance & Results: FY20 Q2

When
Thursday, Apr 30, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
See all events

Get updates from VA Altoona health care