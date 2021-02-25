About the VA Altoona Healthcare System

The Altoona Healthcare System provides you with world-class health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations: the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (hospital) and 5 community-based outpatient clinics. To learn more about the services each Altoona health care location offers, visit the VA Altoona health care page.

The Altoona Healthcare System is one of the leading VA health care systems in Pennsylvania. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 (VISN 4). VISN 4 includes medical centers in Altoona, Butler, Coatesville, Erie, Lebanon, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Wilkes-Barre in Pennsylvania; Wilmington in Delaware; and 44 VA outpatient clinics in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio.

Learn more about VISN 4

Teaching and learning

The VA Altoona Medical Center is one of the leading teaching hospitals in the VISN 4 area. We have partnerships with the following colleges, universities, and training centers:

Duquesne University

Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center

Mount Aloysius College

Pennsylvania State University

Saint Francis University

South Hills School of Business & Technology

University of Pittsburgh

York Technical Institute

Fast facts

In 2018, we served 25,948 Veterans in our 14-county service area.

We had 881 employees, including 200 nurses and 27 physicians, in 2018.

More than a quarter of our employees (224) are Veterans.

Our annual operating budget is approximately $160 million.

We have 51 operating beds.

In 2018, we had 246,750 outpatient visits and 697 hospital admissions. Our doctors performed 489 surgeries.

Accreditation and Achievements

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center has received a number of accreditations and has initiated several innovative programs designed to improve clinical quality of care. Some of our recent notable accomplishments include:

Care Coordination and Home Telehealth

Compensated Work Therapy program

Home Based Primary Care program

IHI initiatives on Central Line Acquired Infection, Ventilator Associated Pneumonia, and Acute Myocardial Infarction

MRSA - Getting to Zero infection control program

OEF/OIF Case Management

Outpatient Substance Abuse program

Pandemic flu educational awareness program with local community health care facilities and emergency preparedness organizations

Recovery Coordination

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

Tele-psychiatry (provided at the DuBois VA outpatient clinic)

Accreditations

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists (CAP)

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports