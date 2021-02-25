Mission and Vision

Our Mission

The medical center exists to serve the Veteran through the delivery of timely quality care by staff who demonstrate outstanding customer service and quality health care services. We embrace the VHA Mission to honor America's Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well being.

Our vision

The medical center will be recognized locally, regionally, and nationally as a leader in quality patient care, positive customer service, and excellent employment opportunities. We strive to be a patient-centered health care organization for Veterans, providing excellence in health care; being an organization where people choose to work; and serving as a community partner and back-up for national emergencies.

Key business drivers

Our key business drivers are quality, access, financial integrity, patient satisfaction, and employee satisfaction.

Values

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.