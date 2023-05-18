May 26 – Veteran Appreciation Cookout

Veteran Appreciation Cookout

When: Fri. May 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Rec Park Pavilion 108 Montgomery Ave Lewistown , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

FOR 1 VETERAN AND 1 GUEST

REC PARK PAVILION

Lunch Served from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

CALL: 717-248-6421 or Send E-mail to jconway@mifflinco.org or

Stop in at the VA Office in Mifflin County Courthouse to sign-up.

(Proof of Veteran status must be presented at luncheon)

RSVP by May 19, 2023

There will also be VA staff present to provide education and resources on the PACT Act – which expands health care eligibility and increases health care benefits for generations of toxic-exposed Veterans. The PACT Act allows new Veterans to become eligible for VA care and benefits, along with increasing benefits for Veterans already enrolled in VA. The PACT Act may apply to certain Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 era. Various other JEVZ VAMC team members will be present, highlighting the many specialty services the VA offers