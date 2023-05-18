June 22 – Altoona Curve Outreach Event

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is continuing its partnership with the Altoona Curve to connect with Community Veterans at Curve games – helping Veterans receive the benefits and care they’ve earned for serving our Nation.

At the game, JEVZ VAMC team members, including enrollment specialists and Veteran Service Officers will assist Veterans in beginning to enroll in VA healthcare, and filing service-connected disability claims. There will also be VA staff present to provide education and resources on the PACT Act – which expands health care eligibility and increases health care benefits for generations of toxic-exposed Veterans. The PACT Act allows new Veterans to become eligible for VA care and benefits, along with increasing benefits for Veterans already enrolled in VA. The PACT Act may apply to certain Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 era. Various other JEVZ VAMC team members will be present, highlighting the many specialty services the VA offers.

“Outreach events with community partners, like the Altoona Curve, are a vital part of our mission to ensure that all Veterans within our 14-count catchment area are aware of what the VA provides,” said JEVZ VAMC Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour. “We are continuing to expand our connections to our Veteran communities, through fun, engaging events that give our Nation’s Heroes the education and resources to receive the benefits and care they earned for serving.”

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. Those CBOC’s are in DuBois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.

For more information, please contact Jadelyn Moffett Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov

office: 814-943-8164 ext. 14592,

cell: 814-502-8970).