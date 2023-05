July 6 – Grenades & Coffee Event

A Featured Speaker on the PACT Act will be present to provide more information on Veteran Eligibility

When: Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: PA Military Museum 51 Boal Ave Boalsburg , PA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

A Featured Speaker on the PACT Act will be present to provide more information on Veteran Eligibility. Speaker is a Veteran Service Specialist with the PA Department of Veterans Affairs