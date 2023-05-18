July 20 – Enrollment Fair at Altoona VA Medical Center

The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday July 20, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at its Altoona VA Medical Center.

At the fair, JEVZ VAMC team members, including enrollment specialists, and Veteran Service Officers will assist Veterans in enrolling into VA healthcare and filing service-connected disability claims.

Veterans should bring their DD-214 to the enrollment fair.

There will also be VA staff present to provide education and resources on the PACT Act – which expands health care eligibility and increases health care benefits for generations of toxic-exposed Veterans. The PACT Act allows new Veterans to become eligible for VA care and benefits, along with increasing benefits for Veterans already enrolled in VA. The PACT Act may apply to certain Veterans of the Vietnam War, Gulf Wars, and post-9/11 era. Various other JEVZ VAMC team members will be present, highlighting the many specialty services the VA offers.

“Our mission is to ensure that all Veterans within our community receive the healthcare they have earned, ” said Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour. “We are creating a special event that easily allows Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

This is the third of five enrollment fairs the JEVZ VAMC plans to hold this Spring and Summer.

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. Those CBOC’s are in DuBois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.

For more information, please contact Jadelyn Moffett Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov

office: 814-943-8164 ext. 14592,

cell: 814-502-8970)