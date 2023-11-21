Huntingdon VFW Enrollment Event

The Department of Veterans Affairs is coming to the Standing Stone VFW Post 1754 in Huntingdon.

If you served in uniform and haven’t enrolled in VA Health Care, or have any questions related to benefits or service connected disability claims, come see our team at the Huntingdon VFW Post 1754, 520-22 Penn St., Huntingdon, PA 16652 from 9am to 1pm on December 9th.



Please bring your DD 214 and any insurance card and we begin the process toward enrollment in VA Health Care.

We will have a Veterans Service Officer on hand to work with you on any service-connected disabilities.

You can sign up for an appointment with a VA Enrollment Counselor by emailing vhaaltpublicaffairs@va.gov but walk-ins are welcome!



You served, let the VA serve you.