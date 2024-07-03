Summer VetFest 2024

James E. Van Zandt VAMC is hosting a VetFest Enrollment Fair

When: Wed. Jul 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard Altoona, PA Get directions on Google Maps to James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





James E. Van Zandt VAMC is hosting a VetFest Enrollment Fair to inform Veterans and their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and help them access the health care and benefits they’ve earned. If you are not enrolled in VA Health Care, Bring your DD214 and we will start the process to get you enrolled.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet VA representatives: Talk to VA health care and benefits professionals who can answer your questions about how the PACT Act impacts your eligibility and help you navigate the application process.

Apply for benefits: Get assistance with filing for PACT Act-related benefits, submitting an intent to file, or enrolling in VA health care.

Toxic exposure screenings: Receive a screening by VA staff to determine if you may be eligible for benefits due to toxic exposure.

The PACT Act (Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act) is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. It specifically benefits Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras and were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. PACT Act also extends eligibility to survivors of these exposed Veterans.

