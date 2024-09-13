Drive-Thru Veteran Flu Shot Clinic
lu season is coming. The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting Drive-Thru Flu Clinics.
When:
Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA
Cost:
Free
Sept. 28 -- Altoona, Huntingdon and Johnstown from 8am until Noon. Dubois from 8:30am until 1 p.m.
Oct. 5 -- Indiana from 9am until Noon.
Oct. 19 -- State College 8am until Noon.