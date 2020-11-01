Health services
VA Altona Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in Blair County. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at VA Altoona health care
-
Mental health at VA Altoona health care
Learn about our leading clinical mental health workRead more
-
Health care for transgender Veterans
VA Altoona health care provides compassionate care for transgender VeteransRead more
-
The Mission Act
Find out how to get community care as a VA Atloona health care patientRead more
Primary care
-
Common conditions: memory problems, sleep problems, falls, bone loss, weight loss
As you age, we offer a range of medical and support services to help you stay as healthy, active and independent as possible. We also offer help to family members and caregivers who may support you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We assess your situation and condition to decide which outpatient geriatric services are right for you or a senior Veteran in your care and then we coordinate your care. Our team of specialists provides geriatric services that include:
- Medicine and nursing
- Psychology, psychiatry, and social work
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease care
-
Our specialists offer reproductive health care services for women Veterans, including contraception, pregnancy care and fertility treatment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our gynecologists focus on the female reproductive system and provide services, such as:
- Mammograms for breast cancer, screenings for sexually transmitted disease, and Pap tests for cervical cancer
- Counseling and treatment for contraception, pregnancy, and infertility
- Osteoporosis screening for brittle bones
- Exams for abnormal uterine bleeding, pelvic pain, or various cancers
- Primary care checkups
-
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our pharmacists safely and effectively fill thousands of prescriptions each day. We only fill new prescriptions in person at the pharmacy window, but you can refill your current prescriptions 3 different ways:
- Online at My HealtheVet. You need a user ID and password to log in, which you receive after creating your personal profile on My HealtheVet.
- By phone through our automated refill service. Call 814-940-7829 or 800-720-7726 to order refills at least 10 days before you need the refill. You need your Social Security number and prescription number to complete the process.
- By mail. Each prescription comes with refill request slips. Please mail your requests at least 14 days before you need a new supply.
-
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We offer primary care at all of our VA health care facilities. We take a team approach to health care that centers on you. You’ll work with family members, caregivers, and health care professionals to create a plan for your lifelong health and wellness. Your primary care team also coordinates other services as part of your care like:
- Labs, blood work, and immunizations
- Mental health care
- Radiology and cancer screenings
- Women’s health care
- Nutrition, weight counseling, and quitting smoking and tobacco use
- Social services
-
Common conditions: sore throat, pink eye, flu, sprains and strains
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but it isn't an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but we can help you when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional right away. Medical conditions treated include:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
Mental health care
-
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
-
Military sexual trauma can happen to both genders. If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service—no matter when you served—we provide counseling and treatment.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We offer care for military sexual trauma in our mental (behavioral) health clinics. Military sexual trauma refers to sexual assault, sexual harassment, or other threatening, offensive, or unwanted sexual advances, activities, or remarks that you experienced in the military. Our goal is to help you improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your military sexual trauma. Our services include:
- Counseling
- Psychiatric care
- Walk-in care
-
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
-
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions, swallowing conditions
We diagnose and treat conditions affecting your hearing, speech or balance. These include hearing loss, tinnitus (noise or ringing the ears) and dizziness—also speech, language, voice or swallowing disorders.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our Audiology and Speech Pathology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services,
VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation screenings.
We offer a full range of audiology and speech pathology services like :
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and listening device assessments
- Evaluation, programming, and management of cochlear implants and bone-anchored implants
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
- Services that help with speech, language, fluency, voice, cognitive communication, swallowing, stuttering, and laryngectomy (surgical removal of the larynx, which contains your vocal cords)
-
Common conditions: heart disease, high blood pressure, heart rhythm disorders, angina, vascular diseases
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We perform non-invasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services will:
- Evaluate you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treat your heart vessels with non-surgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Monitor you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Perform surgical treatments like pacemakers or heart catheters
-
Common conditions: teeth cleaning, fillings, restorations, root canal, bridges, dental implants, dentures
If you’re eligible for VA dental care, we provide dental screenings, cleanings, X-rays and fillings. We also provide specialty dental procedures like root canal, restorations and dentures.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you are eligible for VA dental care, we offer a full range of quality dental services such as:
● Routine exams and teeth cleaning
● Restorative procedures, including fillings and crowns
● Comprehensive surgical care, including extractions (pulling teeth) and oral cancer screening
● Routine and advanced prosthodontic care, including bridges, dentures, and dental implants
● Routine and advanced periodontal care, including root canals, gum treatments, and supporting bone care
● Oral and facial reconstruction surgery to repair damage from traumatic injury or serious illness
-
Common conditions: psoriasis, eczema, skin cancer, acne, rosacea, allergic skin diseases, ulcers
Our dermatologists offer expert treatment for a range of conditions that affect your skin, hair and nails—from acne to psoriasis to skin cancer. We also offer skin cancer screening and education.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We provide care for many medical and surgical skin conditions. Our dermatology services include:
- Treatment of medically necessary skin conditions, such as skin cancer and rashes
- Specialized treatments for acute and chronic skin conditions, such as psoriasis, eczema, warts, and fungal diseases
- Evaluation, biopsy, and treatment of cancerous or pre-cancerous skin conditions, such as moles and lesions that show abnormal growth or appearance
- Referrals for complex conditions
- Teledermatology (a telehealth resource), which provides patients quick access to expert opinions
-
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We want to help Veterans live safe, independent lives at home as they recover from extended illnesses. Veterans in stable condition with chronic (long-lasting) health problems can also receive long-term care at our community living center. We offer several care options:
- Home-based primary care visits from our health care team
- Remote health monitoring by computer or telephone
- Respite care for family caregivers who need a break
- Daily living assistance with bathing, dressing, and cooking
- Skilled nursing and medical care
-
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology (study of disease) services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
-
Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our low vision program can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services, including:
- Complete eye exams and low vision evaluation
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
- Support and adjustment counseling for you and your family
To be eligible for services, you must be honorably discharged from the military and diagnosed as visually impaired or legally blind by a VA doctor.
-
Common conditions: cognitive disorders, epilepsy, headache motor neuron and movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, stroke
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
-
Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Nutrition, food, and dietary
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
-
Common conditions: cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and reconstruct eyelids and surrounding area (oculoplastics)
-
Common conditions: vision exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for patients with diabetes
-
Common conditions: arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, tendon and ligament repair, joint replacement
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Progressive and worsening illnesses
- Sports injuries
-
Common conditions: balance issues, sinusitis, difficulty swallowing, obstructive sleep apnea, head and neck tumors
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
-
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
-
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
-
Common conditions: pain, stroke, brain injury, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal problems, sports injuries, spinal cord injuries
If you’re living with a traumatic brain injury, amputation or other disability, our specialists offer support to help you improve your independence and quality of life, manage pain and stay healthy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our physical medicine and rehabilitation doctors and therapists focus on whole-body health. We offer wheelchair, amputee, and physical therapy triage clinics. We can help you manage your pain, increase your independence, and improve your quality of life through:
- Physical and occupational therapy
- Audiology (hearing)
- Kinesiotherapy (movement therapy)
- Prosthetics (artificial limbs)
- Recreation therapy
- Speech therapy
-
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you’re living with or recovering from an injury, illness, or chronic (long lasting) condition that limits your mobility and independence, we can help. Our physical, occupational, and movement therapists combine therapeutic exercise, counseling, education, and training to help you improve your health and quality of life. Our services include:
- Pain relief and joint mobilization
- Movement and exercise therapies to improve your strength, endurance, balance, and coordination
- Mobility assessment and training with wheelchairs, scooters, and walking devices
- Life skills training and activities to help you maintain the highest level of independence and functionality
- Evaluation and treatment for a wide range of medical, orthopedic, psychosocial, and neurological conditions
-
Common conditions: arthritis, bunions, diabetic foot care, foot deformities, skin and nail conditions
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fractures treatment; cartilage, tendons, and ligaments repair
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Arthroplasty to surgically repair, reconstruction, or replace joints
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance like bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming
-
Common conditions: tuberculosis, respiratory conditions, sleep apnea, sleep problems
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
-
Our radiology service uses imaging to help screen for, diagnose and treat disease. We provide X-rays, ultrasound, mammography, MRI, CT and PET scans and other imaging procedures.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
-
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
-
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
When you quit smoking or chewing tobacco, you lower your blood pressure, improve lung function, and reduce the risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease. Quitting isn’t easy, but more than half of adult smokers have quit successfully. You can, too, with these resources:
- Medication. We can provide FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling. Medication combined with counseling, in person or over the phone, offers you the best chance to quit smoking and stay tobacco-free.
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline. Call 855-784-8838 to make your quit plan, get individual counseling, and develop strategies to stay off tobacco.
- SmokefreeVET. This text message program offers you daily advice and interactive support.
- Stay Quit Coach. This mobile app helps you to quit smoking and stay smoke-free.
-
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
-
Common conditions: prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary disorders
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
-
We provide thoughtful, compassionate diagnosis and treatment for Veterans with acute or chronic wounds or those who need ostomy care.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We offer self-management classes for Veterans undergoing ostomy surgery, which makes a hole in the abdomen to allow feces or urine to leave the body. Our wound care clinic also specializes in treating non-healing and complex wounds caused by problems such as:
- Diabetes
- Poor circulation
- Surgical incisions
- Amputation
- Pressure wounds caused by spending too much time in one position
-
Common conditions: coronavirus, COVID-19We provide COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans as well as their spouses and caregivers. We also provide vaccines to Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) recipients and VA staff.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Social programs and services
-
If you are caring for a Veteran with serious illness or disabilities, we can help you support them—and take care of yourself. You may qualify for services like training, counseling or respite care when you need a break.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Listen to you when you struggle
- Provide you with additional help at home
- Connect you with local resources, programs, services, and benefits
-
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We help homeless Veterans, or those at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
-
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or a related identity, we’re committed to serving your needs. The LGBT Veteran care coordinator at your VA health care facility can help you get the care you need in a safe, sensitive environment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) Veterans and their families. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psycho-social assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
-
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are African American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). Our program does not process claims or handle employment complaints, but we work to:
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
- Help resolve conflicts
- Eliminate or reduce barriers keeping minority Veterans from receiving their benefits
- Create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
-
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
-
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Learn more about health care benefits for returning service members
-
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Our one-on-one counseling, family conferences, and group classes can also help you and your family:
- Manage drug, alcohol, and emotional problems
- Understand and adjust to chronic (long-lasting) illness or disability
- Prepare advance directives and durable powers of attorney for health care or finances
- Cope with a terminal illness
- Make informed decisions about legal issues including commitment and guardianship
-
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics and gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Maternity care during pregnancy, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support after your child is born
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap, and HPV screening
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Other services
-
Your My HealtheVet coordinator can help you start using the VA online portal to manage your appointments and records, refill prescriptions, view your lab and test results and communicate with your health care team.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
My HealtheVet is a web-based tool you can use to manage your care and improve your health from your computer or mobile device. If you need help using My HealtheVet, you can contact our coordinator by phone or in person. With My HealtheVet, you can:
- Ask questions and exchange secure online messages with your VA health care team
- Check your lab and test results
- Refill your prescriptions, track delivery, and view a list of your medications
- Keep track of your VA medical appointments and get email reminders
- View, download, or print a copy of your VA medical records
- Enter or update your personal information
-
With VA telehealth, you can get care from your health providers without having to travel. Get checkups and treatment, talk about your care and more—from home or elsewhere.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- DuBois VA Clinic
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Indiana County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
We use the latest in secure digital technology to set up remote visits with our health care providers. We offer video conferencing, home telehealth services, and store-and-forward telehealth that lets you securely send your health information to experts at VA facilities. We offer telehealth visits with providers in:
- Mental health
- Retinal care (eye)
- Bariatric surgery (visit remotely with your weight-loss surgery team before and after your operation)
- Dermatology
- Rehabilitation
- Primary care
-
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Available at these locations
- James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center
- Huntingdon County VA Clinic
- Johnstown VA Clinic
- State College VA Clinic
Care we provide at VA Altoona health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, rideshare, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).