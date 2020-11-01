Health services

Common conditions: macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, corneal diseases, retinitis pigmentosa, uveitis, stroke and injury-related vision loss

We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.

Care we provide at VA Altoona health care

Our low vision program can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services, including:

Complete eye exams and low vision evaluation

Visual skills assessments

Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills

Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss

Support and adjustment counseling for you and your family

To be eligible for services, you must be honorably discharged from the military and diagnosed as visually impaired or legally blind by a VA doctor.