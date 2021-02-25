Caregiver support
VA Altoona health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Alane Timmerman LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Altoona health care
Phone: 814- 943-8164, ext.4184
Email: Alane.Timmerman@va.gov
Wendy Burket LCSW
Caregiver Support Coordinator
VA Altoona health care
Phone: 814-943-8164, ext 4151
Email: Wendy.Burket@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Altoona
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Altoona caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Altoona region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274