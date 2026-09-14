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Patient advocates

The Veteran Experience/Patient Advocacy Program is for all Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors who receive care at VA health care facilities. We want to learn the experiences of those who served in uniform, and who we serve. The Patient Advocates are specially trained to help Veterans resolve issues about any aspect of their health care experience. Patient Advocates listen, solve problems and are the experts at providing education on resources and services available as well as explaining policies and procedures to Veterans.

Connect with a patient advocate

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Timothy Hileman

Chief, Veteran Experience/Public Affairs

VA Altoona health care

Phone:

Brian Kerr Official VA Photo

Brian Kerr

Patient Advocate

VA Altoona health care

Phone:

Cathy Osmolinski official VA Photo

Cathy Osmolinski

Patient Advocate/Stakeholder Relations

VA Altoona health care

Phone:

Tom Stevens official VA Photo

Tom Stevens

Patient Advocate

VA Altoona health care

Phone:

Alexis Ratchford official VA Photo

Alexis Ratchford

Patient Advocate

VA Altoona health care

Phone:

Care we provide at the Altoona VAMC

  • Address patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocate for patient and family rights
  • Provide education on resources and services available
  • Explain policies and procedures to Veterans, family members, caregivers and community liaisons
  • Identify areas for opportunity brought forth by Veterans and work collaboratively with service lines to improve services

The Joint Commission standard

The Joint Commission standards deal with organization quality, safety of care issues, and the safety of the environment in which care is provided. If you believe you have pertinent and valid information about such matters, you may contact Quality Management Service at 814-943-8164, extension 17123. Patient safety concerns can be reported to The Joint Commission:

  • www.jointcommission.org, using the “Report a Patient Safety Event” link in the “Action Center” on the home page of the website
  • By fax to
  • By mail to Office of Quality and Patient Safety, The Joint Commission, One Renaissance Boulevard, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
Blue Heart with dog-tag silhouette. text in script font Veteran Experience Patient Advocate

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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