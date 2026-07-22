Women Veteran care

WISE Women: Women Informed, Supported, and Empowered through Menopause

Are you navigating the changes of perimenopause, menopause, or post menopause? You don’t have to do it alone. The WISE Women Group is an 8-week supportive journey designed to empower you with knowledge, tools, and community.

What makes WISE Women unique?

Comprehensive guidance: Learn about the physical, mental, and emotional changes to feel more in control.

Learn about the physical, mental, and emotional changes to feel more in control. Expert-led sessions: Gain insight on movement, nutrition, stress management, medications, and pelvic floor health.

Gain insight on movement, nutrition, stress management, medications, and pelvic floor health. Community support: Join a network of women experiencing the same life stage. Share stories, ask questions, and find encouragement.

Join us today!

Ask your primary care team to place a consult for WISE with VISN 1 Tele Whole Health!

Sessions begin on September 24, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

Knowledge is power, and together, we are WISE!

For questions, please contact:

Melissa White at

NOTE: This service is available to Veterans receiving care in any VISN 1 medical center or outpatient clinic