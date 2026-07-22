Women Veteran care
VA Altoona health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Woman Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Woman Veterans Program Manager
Susan Yohn
Phone:
Email: Susan.Yohn@VA.gov
Care we provide at VA Altoona
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
WISE Women: Women Informed, Supported, and Empowered through Menopause
Are you navigating the changes of perimenopause, menopause, or post menopause? You don’t have to do it alone. The WISE Women Group is an 8-week supportive journey designed to empower you with knowledge, tools, and community.
What makes WISE Women unique?
- Comprehensive guidance: Learn about the physical, mental, and emotional changes to feel more in control.
- Expert-led sessions: Gain insight on movement, nutrition, stress management, medications, and pelvic floor health.
- Community support: Join a network of women experiencing the same life stage. Share stories, ask questions, and find encouragement.
Join us today!
Ask your primary care team to place a consult for WISE with VISN 1 Tele Whole Health!
Sessions begin on September 24, 2025 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.
Knowledge is power, and together, we are WISE!
For questions, please contact:
NOTE: This service is available to Veterans receiving care in any VISN 1 medical center or outpatient clinic