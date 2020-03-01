 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Locations

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Main locations

James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center

2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602-4305
Directions
Main phone: 877-626-2500
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
altoona

Health clinic locations

DuBois VA Clinic

5690 Shaffer Road
DuBois, PA 15801-3870
Directions
Main phone: 814-375-6817 x5567
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
DuBois480x330.jpg

Huntingdon County VA Clinic

13903 William Penn Highway
Mapleton Depot, PA 17052-9649
Directions
Main phone: 814-542-2800
Huntingdon County VA Clinic.

Indiana County VA Clinic

1570 Oakland Avenue, Regency Mall, Suite 100
Indiana, PA 15701-2429
Directions
Main phone: 724-349-8900
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
Indiana County VA Clinic Outpatient Clinic

Johnstown VA Clinic

598 Galleria Drive
Johnstown, PA 15904-8900
Directions
Main phone: 877-626-2500 x5567
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
Johnstown VA Clinic

State College VA Clinic

2581 Clyde Avenue
State College, PA 16801-7508
Directions
Main phone: 814-867-5415 x5567
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305
State College PA Clinic

Other nearby VA locations