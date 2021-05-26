 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Huntingdon County VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, laboratory services, low vision and blind rehabilitation, podiatry (foot care), and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at Huntingdon County VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

13903 William Penn Highway
Mapleton Depot, PA 17052-9649

Phone numbers

Main phone: 814-542-2800

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Huntingdon County VA Clinic.

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Altoona health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Altoona health care

Last updated: