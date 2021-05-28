James E. Van Zandt Veterans' Administration Medical Center

Hours

Lobby entrance: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week



General visiting: No set hours for most departments, please visit when it's most convenient for you and the patient. Exceptions are listed below in Visitor Policies.

Critical care

Visiting hours are individualized to meet the needs of the patient, family, and caregivers.

Post-anesthesia recovery

Generally, visitors are not permitted. The doctor or nurse may make an exception.

Visitor policies

Visitors may not bring food or beverages to patients without authorization from unit physicians or nurses.

Children under age 15 may visit inpatients when permission has been granted by the unit physician or nurse. When approved by the physician or nurse, inpatients may visit with younger children in the waiting room in the main lobby. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children of all ages are permitted to visit with residents of the Community Living Center.

Clergy

Members of the clergy are welcome to visit patients who are members of their particular religious group at any time at the discretion of the unit physician or nurse.

Exceptions

For the health and well-being of a patient, the attending physician may limit, restrict, or deny visitation. We apologize for any inconvenience when this occurs, and appreciate your understanding that it may be medically necessary.

