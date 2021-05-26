 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

State College VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers general medical care, including primary care, behavioral health, laboratory services, nutrition services, smoking and tobacco cessation, and more. Find below our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and health services offered at State College VA Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

2581 Clyde Avenue
State College, PA 16801-7508

Phone numbers

Main phone: 814-867-5415 x5567
Mental health clinic: 814-943-8164 x7305

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 730AM-430PM
  • Tue: 730AM-430PM
  • Wed: 730AM-430PM
  • Thu: 730AM-430PM
  • Fri: 730AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
State College PA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

In the spotlight at VA Altoona health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Altoona health care

Last updated: