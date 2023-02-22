VA Hosts Women’s Health Public Forum

PRESS RELEASE

February 22, 2023

Altoona , PA — ALTOONA- The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center is hosting a Women’s Health Public Forum. This for women only event will be hosted virtually on Thursday, March 9th from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is a public forum for Women to learn about services VA offers to them, ask questions about their care, or learn how to enroll and receive the benefits they have earned.

Altoona VA Chief of Staff, Dr. Angela Rowe will be speaking, along with representatives from Women’s Health, Patient Advocacy, Enrollment and Eligibility, Nutrition Services, My HealthEVet, Care in the Community and Mental Health.

"Connecting with the Women population is a key part of our mission to serve All Veterans in our Community," said Dr. Angela Rowe, Chief of Staff. "This forum will give women individualized attention to ensure they receive the benefits, while answering questions they may have.”

If you are interested in attending the Women’s Health Public Forum, please email Susan.yohn@va.gov or call 814-943-8164 ext. 17186 to receive the Microsoft Teams link for the event.

The VA Medical Center, along with it’s five community-based outpatient clinics serve 14 counties and more than 27,000 Veterans, including more than 1,400 women Veterans. During the last three years, the facility has grown more than 50 services and added 400 personnel.

For more information, please call our Women Veterans Program Manager, Susan Yohn at 814-943-8164 ext. 17186.