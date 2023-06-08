VA to Hold Enrollment Fair for Veterans at State College Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

June 8, 2023

Altoona , PA — The James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (JEVZ VAMC) is holding an enrollment fair on Thursday June 15, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at its State College Outpatient Clinic.

At the fair, JEVZ VAMC team members, including enrollment specialists, Veteran Service Officers, and Veteran Benefits Administration representatives will assist Veterans in enrolling into VA healthcare and filing service-connected disability claims. The event also includes representatives from JEVZ VAMC’s Whole Health, Women’s Health, Mental Health, and Connected Care teams, along with team members from other service areas.

“Continuing to connect with Veterans at enrollment fairs across the 14-county region we serve is a vital way of ensuring all of the heroes within our community receive the healthcare they have earned, ” said Executive Director, Dr. Derek Coughenour. “These special events easily allow Veterans to connect with our team, while learning how to take full advantage of the benefits they earned.”

The event will feature a live radio broadcast.

This is the second of five enrollment fairs the JEVZ VAMC plans to hold this Spring and Summer.

The JEVZ VAMC, along with its five community based outpatient clinics (CBOC’s), provides care to 29,000 Veterans within its 14-county catchment area. Those CBOC’s are in DuBois, Johnstown, Huntingdon, State College, and Indiana.

For more information, please contact Evan Hinkley (Evan.Hinkley@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 18616) or Jadelyn Moffett (Jadelyn.Moffett@VA.gov, 814-943-8164 ext. 14592).