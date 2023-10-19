The BEE Award

The BEE (Being Extraordinary Everyday) Award was created as part of the DAISY Award program to honor and recognize those who provide outstanding assistance to our licensed nursing staff so they can provide extraordinary patient care and support every day. Because a DAISY can’t survive without a Bee and a Bee can’t survive without a DAISY!

Our BEE Award honorees demonstrate the VA’s “I CARE” principles. They also demonstrate excellence through their extraordinary compassionate care to the veterans and other team members. They are recognized as role models in our healthcare community. The Altoona JEVZ VA Medical Center will recognize one of our non-nursing colleagues with this special honor every other month or 6x/year.

Each BEE Award Honoree will be recognized at a public ceremony in her/his unit/department, and will receive: