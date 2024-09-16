Women's Health
The James E. Van Zandt VAMC now has a full-time Gynecologist on staff. This has allowed us to provide an expanded range of services in our Women’s Health Department.
Routine Gyn Care
- Pap smear
- Heavy or irregular menstrual cycle.
- Dysmenorrhea (Endometriosis: painful periods)
- Dyspareunia (painful intercourse)
- Menopause (hormone replacement therapy)
- Testing and management of sexually transmitted diseases.
Birth control
- Birth control pills
- Depo Provera (injection every 3 months)
- Nexplanon (Implant every 3 years)
- Intrauterine Device (every 8-10 years)
- Natural family planning.
- Vaginal Ring
- Tubal Ligation (same day surgery: Permanent birth control)
- Vasectomy (urology: Permanent birth control)
Advanced Gyn Care
- Colposcopy: In office procedure for abnormal pap smears
- Uterine biopsy: Test for uterine cancer for women with post-menopausal bleeding.
- Sonohysterography: In office procedure
- Ultrasound to test for uterine polyps/fibroids which can be the cause of heavy and irregular menstrual cycles.
- Endometrial Ablation: Surgery for treatment of heavy periods.
- Laparoscopy: Surgery to diagnose endometriosis.
- Remove ovarian cysts
- Hysteroscopy: Surgery to remove uterine polyps or fibroids.
- Remove retained intrauterine device.
This is a representation of what is offered and is not meant to be an all- inclusive list of our services.
If you have any of these problems, or know another Vet who does, give us a call, and schedule an appointment. Lets work on the problem together and if it’s something that can’t be treated locally, our staff will set up the appropriate referral for you.