Women's Health

The James E. Van Zandt VAMC now has a full-time Gynecologist on staff. This has allowed us to provide an expanded range of services in our Women’s Health Department.

Routine Gyn Care

  • Pap smear
  • Heavy or irregular menstrual cycle.
  • Dysmenorrhea (Endometriosis:  painful periods)
  • Dyspareunia (painful intercourse)
  • Menopause (hormone replacement therapy)
  • Testing and management of sexually transmitted diseases. 

Birth control

  • Birth control pills
  • Depo Provera (injection every 3 months)
  • Nexplanon (Implant every 3 years)   
  • Intrauterine Device (every 8-10 years)
  • Natural family planning. 
  • Vaginal Ring   
  • Tubal Ligation (same day surgery: Permanent birth control)     
  • Vasectomy (urology: Permanent birth control)

Advanced Gyn Care

  •  Colposcopy:  In office procedure for abnormal pap smears
  • Uterine biopsy: Test for uterine cancer for women with post-menopausal   bleeding.
  • Sonohysterography: In office procedure
  • Ultrasound to test for uterine polyps/fibroids which can be the cause of heavy and irregular menstrual cycles. 
  • Endometrial Ablation: Surgery for treatment of heavy periods. 
  • Laparoscopy: Surgery to diagnose endometriosis.
    • Tubal ligation (birth control)
    • Remove ovarian cysts
  • Hysteroscopy: Surgery to remove uterine polyps or fibroids.
    • Remove retained intrauterine device.

This is a representation of what is offered and is not meant to be an all- inclusive list of our services. 
If you have any of these problems, or know another Vet who does, give us a call, and schedule an appointment.  Lets work on the problem together and if it’s something that can’t be treated locally, our staff will set up the appropriate referral for you.
 

