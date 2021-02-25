Dr. Derek Coughenour was appointed as the Associate Director for Operations at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, PA, April 2018. As Associate Director, Coughenour will manage an annual budget of approximately $139 million, more than 780 employees and five Community Based Outpatient Clinics throughout the region. He will provide administrative oversight of Facilities and Environmental Management Services, Financial Management, Health Administration Services and Health Information Management Services, Human Resources, Logistics Service, Pharmacy Service, and VA Police. The healthcare system serves approximately 26,500 Veterans and receives more than 236,000 outpatient visits per year. Prior to this role, Coughenour served as the Director of Rehabilitation Services at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. He completed his residency in Pittsburgh and has served at VA since 2003.

Coughenour is the co-recipient of three Federal Executive Board, Excellence in Government Awards in 2012, 2014, and 2016. He graduated from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Leadership Veterans Affairs (LVA) program for executives in 2016. He completed the VISN 4 Leadership Development Institute (LDI) in 2012. He earned a Master’s in Public Management (Healthcare) from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Bachelor’s Degree from The Pennsylvania State University. Coughenour is also certified in leadership development, a VHA-Certified Mentor, and trained on Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence to benefit organizational performance and outcomes.