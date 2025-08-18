Dr. Elizabeth Katrancha is the Chief Quality Officer at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona, PA.

Dr. Katrancha was named Associate Director of Patient Care Services (ADPCS) at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona, PA, effective April 14, 2025.

As ADPCS, Dr. Katrancha is tasked with the oversight of all Inpatient and Outpatient Nursing, Nutrition and Food, Health Informatics, Education, Sterile Processing, Chaplain Services, Connected Care, Community Care, and Nursing at the five Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).

Prior to her current appointment, Dr. Katrancha served as the Chief Quality Officer and oversaw all Quality and Patient Safety Programing including, Risk Management, Patient Safety, Infection Control, Utilization Management, High Reliability Programming, Accreditation Readiness and Compliance (Joint Commission, Long Term Care, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and The Office Of Inspector General (OIG)) and Systems Redesign.

With over 25 years as a registered nurse, Dr. Katrancha has held key leadership positions in both healthcare and academia. Her background includes serving as Director of Case Management at Select Medical Corporation and Program Coordinator & Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Baccalaureate Nursing Program. During her tenure at Pitt-Johnstown, she published 14 peer-reviewed research articles, presented her research internationally, nationally, and locally, and co-authored two textbooks.

Dr. Katrancha earned a Doctorate in Nursing Practice as an Adult-Geriatric Clinical Nurse Specialist from the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, a master’s degree in nursing education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ), a Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) and a Certified Clinical Nurse Specialist (CCNS).