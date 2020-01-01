 Skip to Content
ALTOONA VA POLICE PROMOTE FOUR

PROMOTIONS OFFERS EXPANDED CARE AND OVERSIGHT

The departments newest Lieutenants Melanie Rininger, Harold Persson, Charles Bassett, and Warren Edward

Five-Star Rating for James E. Van Zandt VAMC

Area Veterans rate their VA Medical Center higher than any other in the state.

Staff Members Holding the Line

During the “stay at Home” order statewide, our staff continue to implement changes to “flatten the curve” and protect our Veterans. The most noticeable of these changes is the entry screening lines.

Altoona

PAIN MANAGEMENT OFFERS ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT

The medical practitioners at the James E. Van Zandt Pain Management Clinic make it a priority to assist Veterans in dealing with chronic pain. With a clear understanding of all the factors involved, the pain management team can tailor treatments to each Veterans specific needs.

WHOLE HEALTH PUTS VETERANS IN CHARGE

Whole Health is VA’s new approach to Veteran healthcare and well-being. Initiatives, found in the program, are making great strides in reducing the use of opioids, anti-anxiety medication, and other therapies that involve controlled substances.

PT Walk-In Clinic Expands to Four Days a Week

JAMES E. VAN ZANDT VA MEDICAL CENTER ADVANCES CARE FOR VETERANS PHYSICAL THERAPY ADDS ADDITIONAL DAYS TO WALK-IN CLINIC

JAMES E. VAN ZANDT VAMC ADVANCES CARE FOR VETERANS

On Wednesday, September 25, 2019, the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center added cataract surgery to the growing list of services it offers local Veterans.

Hollidaysburg Partners with VA Signage Initiative

HOLLIDAYSBURG- The Borough of Hollidaysburg in partnership with the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center unveiled new street signs today.

The new VA.gov website is now available.

It's Intimate Partner Violence Awarness Month!

The VA’s Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Assistance Program is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by IPV.

