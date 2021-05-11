Five-Star Rating for James E. Van Zandt VAMC

On July 31st the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the results of a survey given to recently discharged patients. The James E. Van Zandt VAMC is one of only eleven hospitals, and the only U.S Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facility in the state of Pennsylvania to receive a five-star experience rating.

“We are so honored that our Veterans think so highly of us,” said Sigrid Andrew, Medical Center Director. “Earning this rating shows that that we are succeeding in our mission, to give our Veterans the best care possible. I am extremely proud of our staff at our facility, and the hard work they do every day.”

The survey showed Veterans were happy with the way our nurses and doctors communicated treatment plans, and the overall responsiveness of the staff. The survey also highlighted high satisfaction rates with instructions regarding use of medications, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey shows that the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center continues to stand out in the community. Over the past three years, the facility has expanded services to include the largest tele-health infusion clinic in U.S, and one the most advanced MRI imaging within 14-counties. Additionally, the facility leads the region in the number of Home Telehealth appointments, offering Veterans the opportunity to meet with their doctors online from their homes. These advancements allowed the facility to supply Veterans with continuous care during the COVID-19 pandemic .

