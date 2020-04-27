Staff Members Holding the Line

During the “stay at Home” order statewide, our staff continue to implement changes to “flatten the curve” and protect our Veterans. The most noticeable of these changes is the entry screening lines.

“I am so proud of everyone who works here,” said Sigrid Andrew, Medical Center Director. “Our employees consistently answer the call, and overcome all challenges, in an effort to provide the best health care to our Veterans.”

Our physicians, nurses, clinicians and administrative staff volunteer manning all hospital entry points to screen our Veterans and employees coming into the facilities. As an added precaution, there is a secondary screening center set up for anyone who shows any symptom of COVID-19. This secondary screening is geared toward making sure our Veterans and staff receive the fastest and best care possible while keeping everyone healthy. Additionally, volunteers have been making cloth masks to give to our Veterans to help protect them. Our screening teams are issuing these masks out to each veteran who needs one.

“Our Veterans should know that we will always be here to serve them regardless of the situation,” said Andrew.

All Veterans are encouraged to stay home, stay safe and remember to wear your mask and wash your hands. Additionally, please call us before your appointment and ask about telehealth appointments.