Equal Employment Opportunity

EEO Policy Statement

It is the policy of this medical center to provide equal opportunity in employment for all employees and applicants for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, or status as a parent and to maintain a work environment that is free of any form of unlawful discrimination, including all forms of workplace harassment (both sexual and non-sexual). All employees will have the freedom to compete on a fair and level playing field with equal opportunity for competition and will be provided prompt, fair, and impartial review and adjudication of complaints involving issues of employment discrimination. Equal opportunity covers all personnel/employment programs, management practices, and decisions including, but not limited to, recruitment/hiring, merit promotion, transfer, reassignments, training and career development, benefits, and separations. Discrimination against employees based on protected genetic information, or on information about a request for or the receipt of, genetic services is prohibited. No individual on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, disability, religion, age, sexual orientation, or status as a parent, shall be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination in a federally conducted education and training program or activity. Any federally-conducted programs or activities operated with VA funds will comply with established Limited English Proficiency (LEP) guidance.

Complaints of discrimination must be brought to the attention of an EEO Counselor within 45 calendar days of the date of occurrence of the event or act alleged to be discriminatory. Procedures for initiating and processing individual complaints of discrimination may be discussed with an ORM EEO Counselor or the EEO Program Manager.

This hospital will promote a positive, continuing affirmative program designed to eradicate barriers to employment and to achieve a representative work force, with special emphasis on minorities, women, handicapped individuals and disabled veterans. Reprisal against one who engages in protected activity will not be tolerated, and this facility supports the rights of all employees to exercise their rights under the civil rights statutes.

As Director of this facility, I have stressed the importance of remaining mindful of our EEO responsibilities to our supervisors and managers. Not only has this responsibility been incorporated into our performance appraisal system, but is reemphasized through administrative staff meetings and supervisory training programs.

Sigrid D. Andrew, MHA, RN

Medical Center Director