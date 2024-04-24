PGY1 Pharmacy Residency

Katelyn Kennedy, PharmD

Bachelors in Pharmaceutical Science, Cedarville University

Doctor of Pharmacy, Cedarville University

Interests:

I have developed a passion for serving our nation’s heroes and working with rural populations. Throughout the residency year I have had opportunities to explore my clinical areas of interest in pain management, palliative care, oncology, and substance use disorders. Outside of the pharmacy, I enjoy reading, baking, playing with my cat Nala, and wakeboarding at TwoLick Lake.

What drew you to the Altoona VA initially?

I realized during APPEs that I feel the most rewarded in direct patient care and knew I wanted to be at a program that had an emphasis in outpatient services while still getting a well-rounded experience. The Altoona VA offered predominantly outpatient focused experiences including one in the oncology infusion clinic and several inpatient core rotations making me confident it would meet my goals. However what stood out the most about this program was its culture. I knew the program director and preceptors were supportive of tailoring the year to my interests and goals and that the department functions like a family. I also loved the idea of being a part of the growth of a newer residency program and trailblazing opportunities for future residents.​

​What do you like most about the program?

My favorite aspect of the program has been the people. The program director and all of the preceptors have been incredibly supportive of my growth such as by helping me develop my own research project idea focused in oncology, encouraging me to pursue serving on Federal Resident Council, reviewing many drafts of my poster on my research project for ASHP Midyear, and assisting me with pursuing a PGY2. I have also been very impressed with the attendance at all resident presentations since many staff pharmacists and technicians also attend. Everyone engages in my personal growth as a pharmacist while caring about me as a person and supporting my wellness throughout the year.

Sung Mo, PharmD

Bachelors in Biomedical Sciences, Auburn University

Doctor of Pharmacy, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Interests:

I have a strong passion in working with the geriatric population and have discovered new interests throughout the residency year in cardiology and pharmacogenomics. Outside of pharmacy, my hobbies include spoiling my dog, playing the flute, painting, and discovering new workouts to stay active. (My latest fascination has been dance cardio workouts!)

What drew you to the Altoona VA initially?

When evaluating residency programs to pursue, I was seeking for a newer program in a more rural area. I wanted to be exposed to different challenges and was looking for a residency experience where I could grow with the program. During the interview, my intuition was telling me that JEVZ was where I needed to start my post graduate career, and I was genuinely looking forward to working alongside the preceptors on the interview panel.

​What do you like most about the program?

One of the strongest traits of the program is how receptive all the preceptors are to resident feedback. I appreciate how encouraging and supportive all of the preceptors are as they lead by example both professionally and clinically. With frequent check ins, I never felt intimidated asking questions and developed a lot of respect for my preceptors for creating such a welcoming environment. I have been able to successfully apply these skills during my patient encounters in being an approachable, empathetic clinician – one who advocates for her patients, and can confidently say my intuition from the residency interview was confirmed.