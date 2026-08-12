Post-baccalaureate registered nurse residency

Program Duration

The PB-RNR is a twelve (12) month program during which the residents have 100% protected time to master the complexities of caring for Veterans.

Curriculum Model

The curriculum defines, separates, and integrates both classroom and experiential learning opportunities and consists of 80% experiential learning activities and 20% didactic learning activities. The curriculum is based on a Three Level Progression Model:

Foundation Level

Enrichment Level

Transition Level

Didactic Sessions

Residents will attend regular didactic sessions. Didactic sessions consist of a variety of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, simulation, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and evaluation.

Interprofessional Collaboration

Nurse residents will collaborate with pharmacy, medicine service and specialty service along with ancillary staff as members of an interdisciplinary team.

Professional Development

Networking, collaborating, meeting new colleagues, and building relationships is key to professional development and career advancement within the program.

Scholarly Project

Evidence-based practice is a central tenet of the program and residents are deeply engaged in quality enhancement and/or system redesign projects during their training at VA Altoona, leading to improved patient and organizational outcomes as well as providing opportunities for scholarly presentations and publications.